Schneider Electric 545D6514

Model 545D6514 Vendor Schneider Electric Description LK FUGA wiser wireless double relay Exposes switch (state), indicator_mode, switch_actions, action Picture

Short press top left button 3 times.

Short press the setup button followed by a long press of at least 10 seconds.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Set Indicator Mode for s1 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode_s1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode_s1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode_s1": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on , flash_on_click .

Set Indicator Mode for s2 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode_s2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode_s2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode_s2": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on , flash_on_click .

Set Indicator Mode for s3 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode_s3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode_s3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode_s3": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on , flash_on_click .

Set Indicator Mode for s4 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode_s4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode_s4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode_s4": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on , flash_on_click .

Set Switch Action for s1 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_s1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_s1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_s1": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .

Set Switch Action for s2 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_s2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_s2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_s2": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .

Set Switch Action for s3 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_s3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_s3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_s3": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .

Set Switch Action for s4 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_s4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_s4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_s4": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .