Schneider Electric 545D6514
|Model
|545D6514
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|LK FUGA wiser wireless double relay
|Exposes
|switch (state), indicator_mode, switch_actions, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Short press top left button 3 times.
Resetting
Short press the setup button followed by a long press of at least 10 seconds.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Indicator mode (enum, s1 endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode for s1 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_s1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_s1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_s1": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on,
flash_on_click.
Indicator mode (enum, s2 endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode for s2 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_s2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_s2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_s2": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on,
flash_on_click.
Indicator mode (enum, s3 endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode for s3 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_s3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_s3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_s3": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on,
flash_on_click.
Indicator mode (enum, s4 endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode for s4 switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_s4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_s4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_s4": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on,
flash_on_click.
Switch actions (enum, s1 endpoint)
Set Switch Action for s1 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_s1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_s1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_s1": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Switch actions (enum, s2 endpoint)
Set Switch Action for s2 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_s2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_s2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_s2": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Switch actions (enum, s3 endpoint)
Set Switch Action for s3 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_s3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_s3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_s3": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Switch actions (enum, s4 endpoint)
Set Switch Action for s4 Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_s4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_s4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_s4": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_s*,
off_s*.