Zigbee2MQTT

Namron 540139X

Model540139X
VendorNamron
DescriptionPanel heater 400/600/800/1000 W
Exposespower, current, voltage, energy, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, running_state), child_lock, hysterersis, display_brightnesss, display_auto_off, power_up_status, window_open_check, linkquality
PictureNamron 540139X

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1.

Child_lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child_lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Hysterersis (numeric)

Hysteresis setting, default: 0.5. Value can be found in the published state on the hysterersis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysterersis": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysterersis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Display_brightnesss (numeric)

Adjust brightness of display values 1(Low)-7(High). Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightnesss property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightnesss": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightnesss": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 7.

Display_auto_off (enum)

Enable / Disable display auto off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_auto_off property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_auto_off": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_auto_off": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: deactivated, activated.

Power_up_status (enum)

The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode. See instructions for information about manual. Value can be found in the published state on the power_up_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_up_status": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_up_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, last_state.

Window_open_check (enum)

Turn on/off window check mode. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: enable, disable.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.