Iluminize 511.524
|Model
|511.524
|Vendor
|Iluminize
|Description
|Zigbee 3.0 wall dimmer CCT 4 zones
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pair the device
- Enable 'Permit Join (All)'
- Connect the device to power
- Press the On/Off button in the center till the status LED blinks
- Press 'S1' to pair the device
Scenes
The 4 scenes can not be setup via the web-ui. They have to be setup on the wall dimmer itself. For that bring all the lights into the desired configuration (on/off/brightness/color temp) and press the desired scene button (S1/S2/S3/S4) for a few seconds till the status LED blinks. Short press the scene button to restore the scene.
Central On/Off button
The central On/Off button turns on/off ALL connected devices! It is not group-aware!
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
recall_*,
on,
off,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_stop,
color_move,
color_temperature_move,
hue_move,
color_loop_set,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation,
hue_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.