Iluminize 511.524

Model511.524
VendorIluminize
DescriptionZigbee 3.0 wall dimmer CCT 4 zones
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureIluminize 511.524

Notes

Pair the device

  1. Enable 'Permit Join (All)'
  2. Connect the device to power
  3. Press the On/Off button in the center till the status LED blinks
  4. Press 'S1' to pair the device

Scenes

The 4 scenes can not be setup via the web-ui. They have to be setup on the wall dimmer itself. For that bring all the lights into the desired configuration (on/off/brightness/color temp) and press the desired scene button (S1/S2/S3/S4) for a few seconds till the status LED blinks. Short press the scene button to restore the scene.

Central On/Off button

The central On/Off button turns on/off ALL connected devices! It is not group-aware!

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: recall_*, on, off, brightness_step_down, brightness_step_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_stop, color_move, color_temperature_move, hue_move, color_loop_set, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation, hue_stop.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.