Iluminize 511.524

Model 511.524 Vendor Iluminize Description Zigbee 3.0 wall dimmer CCT 4 zones Exposes action, linkquality Picture

# Pair the device

Enable 'Permit Join (All)' Connect the device to power Press the On/Off button in the center till the status LED blinks Press 'S1' to pair the device

The 4 scenes can not be setup via the web-ui. They have to be setup on the wall dimmer itself. For that bring all the lights into the desired configuration (on/off/brightness/color temp) and press the desired scene button (S1/S2/S3/S4) for a few seconds till the status LED blinks. Short press the scene button to restore the scene.

# Central On/Off button

The central On/Off button turns on/off ALL connected devices! It is not group-aware!

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: recall_* , on , off , brightness_step_down , brightness_step_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_stop , color_move , color_temperature_move , hue_move , color_loop_set , enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation , hue_stop .