Iluminize 511.344

Model 511.344 Vendor Iluminize Description Zigbee handheld remote RGBW 4 channels Exposes battery, action, action_color, action_color_temperature, action_group, action_transition_time, action_step_size, action_rate, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: color_move , color_temperature_move , hue_move , hue_stop , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , recall_* , on , off .

Only shows the transmitted color in X7Y-Mode. Noch changes possible..

x (numeric)

(numeric) y (numeric)

color temperature value. Fixed values for each key press: 145, 175, 222, 304, 480 mired. Value can be found in the published state on the action_color_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mired .

Shows the zigbee2mqtt group bound to the active data point EP(1-4).. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.