Iluminize 511.344

Model511.344
VendorIluminize
DescriptionZigbee handheld remote RGBW 4 channels
Exposesbattery, action, action_color, action_color_temperature, action_group, action_transition_time, action_step_size, action_rate, linkquality
PictureIluminize 511.344

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: color_move, color_temperature_move, hue_move, hue_stop, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, recall_*, on, off.

Action_color (composite)

Only shows the transmitted color in X7Y-Mode. Noch changes possible..

  • x (numeric)
  • y (numeric)

Action_color_temperature (numeric)

color temperature value. Fixed values for each key press: 145, 175, 222, 304, 480 mired. Value can be found in the published state on the action_color_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mired.

Action_group (numeric)

Shows the zigbee2mqtt group bound to the active data point EP(1-4).. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_transition_time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_step_size (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_rate (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.