Iluminize 511.344
|Model
|511.344
|Vendor
|Iluminize
|Description
|Zigbee handheld remote RGBW 4 channels
|Exposes
|battery, action, action_color, action_color_temperature, action_group, action_transition_time, action_step_size, action_rate, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
color_move,
color_temperature_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
recall_*,
on,
off.
Action_color (composite)
Only shows the transmitted color in X7Y-Mode. Noch changes possible..
x(numeric)
y(numeric)
Action_color_temperature (numeric)
color temperature value. Fixed values for each key press: 145, 175, 222, 304, 480 mired. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_color_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mired.
Action_group (numeric)
Shows the zigbee2mqtt group bound to the active data point EP(1-4).. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_transition_time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_step_size (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_rate (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.