Paulmann 500.67

Model: 500.67
Vendor: Paulmann
Description: RGB remote control
Exposes: action, linkquality
PicturePaulmann 500.67

Notes

Pairing

  • Press W-key for 3 seconds
  • Press Power On/Off Key for 5 seconds
  • Press Power On/Off again for 3 seconds Now the device should show up.

Extended hue

The device gives extended hue values. Zigbee2MQTT calculates also the normal hue and provides both via MQTT.

  • hue = extendedhue * 360 / 65536 % 360

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, toggle, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_temperature_move, color_move, brightness_stop, brightness_move_down, brightness_move_up, color_loop_set, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation, scene_*.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.