Paulmann 500.67
|Model
|500.67
|Vendor
|Paulmann
|Description
|RGB remote control
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
Factory Reset
- Press W-key for 5 Seconds
- Press Power On/Off Key for 3 Seconds Device should flash 10 times for Factory Reset successfull.
Pairing
- Press W-key for 3 seconds
- Press Power On/Off Key for 5 seconds
- Press Power On/Off again for 3 seconds Now the device should show up.
Extended hue
The device gives extended hue values. Zigbee2MQTT calculates also the normal hue and provides both via MQTT.
- hue = extendedhue * 360 / 65536 % 360
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
color_temperature_move,
color_move,
brightness_stop,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_move_up,
color_loop_set,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation,
scene_*.