Paulmann 500.67

Model 500.67 Vendor Paulmann Description RGB remote control Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Press W-key for 3 seconds

Press Power On/Off Key for 5 seconds

Press Power On/Off again for 3 seconds Now the device should show up.

# Extended hue

The device gives extended hue values. Zigbee2MQTT calculates also the normal hue and provides both via MQTT.

hue = extendedhue * 360 / 65536 % 360

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , toggle , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , color_temperature_move , color_move , brightness_stop , brightness_move_down , brightness_move_up , color_loop_set , enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation , scene_* .