Paulmann 500.67

Model 500.67 Vendor Paulmann Description RGB remote control Exposes action Picture

Press W-key for 5 Seconds

Press Power On/Off Key for 3 Seconds Device should flash 10 times for Factory Reset successfull.

Press W-key for 3 seconds

Press Power On/Off Key for 5 seconds

Press Power On/Off again for 3 seconds Now the device should show up.

The device gives extended hue values. Zigbee2MQTT calculates also the normal hue and provides both via MQTT.

hue = extendedhue * 360 / 65536 % 360

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200