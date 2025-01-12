Namron 4566702

Model 4566702 Vendor Namron Description Namron edge thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), temperature_display_mode, operating_mode, child_lock, holiday_temp_set, vacation_start_date, vacation_end_date, power, current, energy, switch (state), system_mode, window_open_check, anti_frost, summer_winter_switch, vacation_mode, time_sync, auto_time, display_active_backlight, display_auto_off, regulator_percentage, regulation_mode, sensor_mode, boost_time_set, boost_time_remaining, time_sync_value, window_state, fault, work_days, humidity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , running_state , local_temperature_calibration .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.5 .

Select Unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Selected program for thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the operating_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operating_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operating_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , program , eco .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Vacation temperature setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temp_set property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"holiday_temp_set": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temp_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Supports dates starting with day or year with '. - /'. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation_start_date property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vacation_start_date": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacation_start_date": NEW_VALUE} .

Supports dates starting with day or year with '. - /'. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation_end_date property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vacation_end_date": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacation_end_date": NEW_VALUE} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

System mode. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , auto , cool , heat .

Enables or disables the window open detection. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON window open check is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables or disables the anti-frost mode. Value can be found in the published state on the anti_frost property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"anti_frost": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_frost": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON anti frost is ON, if OFF OFF.

Summer/winter switch. Value can be found in the published state on the summer_winter_switch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"summer_winter_switch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"summer_winter_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON summer winter switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Vacation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vacation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON vacation mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time sync. Value can be found in the published state on the time_sync property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_sync": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_sync": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON time sync is ON, if OFF OFF.

Auto time. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_time": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto time is ON, if OFF OFF.

Display active backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the display_active_backlight property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_active_backlight": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_active_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Display auto off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_auto_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_auto_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_auto_off": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: always_on , auto_off_after_10s , auto_off_after_30s , auto_off_after_60s .

Regulator percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_percentage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_percentage": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_percentage": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Regulation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the regulation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , heat , cool .

Sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: air , floor , external , regulator .

Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time_set property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boost_time_set": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time_set": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , 5min , 10min , 15min , 20min , 25min , 30min , 35min , 40min , 45min , 50min , 55min , 1h , 1h_5min , 1h_10min , 1h_15min , 1h_20min , 1h_25min , 1h_30min , 1h_35min , 1h_40min , 1h_45min , 1h_50min , 1h_55min , 2h .

Boost time remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time_remaining property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boost_time_remaining": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Device time. Value can be found in the published state on the time_sync_value property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_sync_value": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_sync_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4294967295 .

Window state. Value can be found in the published state on the window_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN window state is ON, if CLOSED OFF.

Device fault. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_fault , over_current_error , over_heat_error , built-in_sensor_error , air_sensor_error , floor_sensor_error .

Work days. Value can be found in the published state on the work_days property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_days": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: monday-friday_saturday-sunday , monday-saturday_sunday , no_time_off , time_off .