Namron 4566702
|Model
|4566702
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Namron edge thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), temperature_display_mode, operating_mode, child_lock, holiday_temp_set, vacation_start_date, vacation_end_date, power, current, energy, switch (state), system_mode, window_open_check, anti_frost, summer_winter_switch, vacation_mode, time_sync, auto_time, display_active_backlight, display_auto_off, regulator_percentage, regulation_mode, sensor_mode, boost_time_set, boost_time_remaining, time_sync_value, window_state, fault, work_days, humidity
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
15and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.5.
Temperature Unit (enum)
Select Unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Operating mode (enum)
Selected program for thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
operating_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operating_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operating_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
program,
eco.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Vacation temperature (numeric)
Vacation temperature setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temp_set property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"holiday_temp_set": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temp_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Vacation start date (text)
Supports dates starting with day or year with '. - /'. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation_start_date property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vacation_start_date": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacation_start_date": NEW_VALUE}.
Vacation end date (text)
Supports dates starting with day or year with '. - /'. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation_end_date property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vacation_end_date": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacation_end_date": NEW_VALUE}.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
System mode (enum)
System mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
cool,
heat.
Window open check (binary)
Enables or disables the window open detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_check property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_check": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window open check is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Anti frost (binary)
Enables or disables the anti-frost mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
anti_frost property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"anti_frost": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"anti_frost": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON anti frost is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Summer winter switch (binary)
Summer/winter switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
summer_winter_switch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"summer_winter_switch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"summer_winter_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON summer winter switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Vacation mode (binary)
Vacation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vacation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON vacation mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Time sync (binary)
Time sync. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_sync property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_sync": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_sync": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON time sync is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto time (binary)
Auto time. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auto_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_time": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto time is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Display active backlight (numeric)
Display active backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_active_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_active_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_active_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Display auto off (enum)
Display auto off. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_auto_off property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_auto_off": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_auto_off": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
always_on,
auto_off_after_10s,
auto_off_after_30s,
auto_off_after_60s.
Regulator percentage (numeric)
Regulator percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_percentage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_percentage": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_percentage": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Regulation mode (enum)
Regulation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
heat,
cool.
Sensor mode (enum)
Sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
air,
floor,
external,
regulator.
Boost time set (enum)
Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time_set property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boost_time_set": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time_set": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
5min,
10min,
15min,
20min,
25min,
30min,
35min,
40min,
45min,
50min,
55min,
1h,
1h_5min,
1h_10min,
1h_15min,
1h_20min,
1h_25min,
1h_30min,
1h_35min,
1h_40min,
1h_45min,
1h_50min,
1h_55min,
2h.
Boost time remaining (numeric)
Boost time remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time_remaining property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boost_time_remaining": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Time sync value (numeric)
Device time. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_sync_value property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_sync_value": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_sync_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
Window state (binary)
Window state. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window state is ON, if
CLOSED OFF.
Fault (enum)
Device fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_fault,
over_current_error,
over_heat_error,
built-in_sensor_error,
air_sensor_error,
floor_sensor_error.
Work days (enum)
Work days. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_days property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"work_days": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
monday-friday_saturday-sunday,
monday-saturday_sunday,
no_time_off,
time_off.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.