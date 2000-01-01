Zigbee2MQTT

ELKO 4523430

Model4523430
VendorELKO
DescriptionESH Plus Super TR RF PH
Exposesdisplay_text, load, regulator_mode, regulator_time, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), sensor, floor_temp, max_floor_temp, mean_power, child_lock, frost_guard, night_switching, linkquality
PictureELKO 4523430

Notes

Pairing

  • Press "arrow up" and "M" simultaneously until "joining" and "pairing" is shown on the ELKO Super TR RF display.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Display_text (text)

Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 14 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the display_text property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_text": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_text": NEW_VALUE}.

Load (numeric)

Load in W when heating is on (between 0-2000 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the load property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is W.

Regulator_mode (binary)

Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals regulator regulator_mode is ON, if thermostat OFF.

Regulator_time (numeric)

When device is in regulator mode this controls the time between each in/out connection. When device is in thermostat mode this controls the time between each in/out switch when measured temperature is within +-0.5 °C set temperature. Choose a long time for (slow) concrete floors and a short time for (quick) wooden floors.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is min.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 50. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1.

Sensor (enum)

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: air, floor, supervisor_floor.

Floor_temp (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_floor_temp (numeric)

Set max floor temperature (between 20-35 °C) when "supervisor_floor" is set. Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temp property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_floor_temp": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Mean_power (numeric)

Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the mean_power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mean_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Child_lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals lock child_lock is ON, if unlock OFF.

Frost_guard (binary)

When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_guard property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_guard": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals on frost_guard is ON, if off OFF.

Night_switching (binary)

Turn on or off night setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the night_switching property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_switching": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_switching": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals on night_switching is ON, if off OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.