ELKO 4523430
|Model
|4523430
|Vendor
|ELKO
|Description
|ESH Plus Super TR RF PH
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), power, display_text, load, regulator_mode, regulator_time, sensor, floor_temp, max_floor_temp, mean_power, child_lock, frost_guard, night_switching
|Picture
Notes
This device does not seem to support Zigbee channels higher than channel 15. If your network uses a higher Zigbee channel, you might not be able to join this device to the network.
Pairing
- Press "arrow up" and "M" simultaneously until "joining" and "pairing" is shown on the ELKO Super TR RF display.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-2.5and the maximum value is
2.5with a step size of
0.1.
Power (numeric)
Calculated power usage (load * relay state). Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Display text (text)
Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 14 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_text property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_text": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_text": "VALUE"}.
Load (numeric)
Load in W when heating is on (between 0-2300 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the
load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"load": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2300. The unit of this value is
W.
Regulator mode (binary)
Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_mode": "VALUE"}. If value equals
regulator regulator mode is ON, if
thermostat OFF.
Regulator time (numeric)
When device is in regulator mode this controls the time between each in/out connection. When device is in thermostat mode this controls the time between each in/out switch when measured temperature is within +-0.5 °C set temperature. Choose a long time for (slow) concrete floors and a short time for (quick) wooden floors.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_time": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
min.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
air,
floor,
supervisor_floor.
Floor temp (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max floor temp (numeric)
Set max floor temperature (between 20-35 °C) when "supervisor_floor" is set. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_floor_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_floor_temp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_floor_temp": VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Mean power (numeric)
Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
mean_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mean_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
lock child lock is ON, if
unlock OFF.
Frost guard (binary)
When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_guard property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_guard": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_guard": "VALUE"}. If value equals
on frost guard is ON, if
off OFF.
Night switching (binary)
Turn on or off night setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_switching property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_switching": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_switching": "VALUE"}. If value equals
on night switching is ON, if
off OFF.