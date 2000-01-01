# ELKO 4523430

Model 4523430 Vendor ELKO Description ESH Plus Super TR RF PH Exposes display_text, load, regulator_mode, regulator_time, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), sensor, floor_temp, max_floor_temp, mean_power, child_lock, frost_guard, night_switching, linkquality Picture

Press "arrow up" and "M" simultaneously until "joining" and "pairing" is shown on the ELKO Super TR RF display.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 14 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the display_text property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_text": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_text": NEW_VALUE} .

Load in W when heating is on (between 0-2000 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the load property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is W .

Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals regulator regulator_mode is ON, if thermostat OFF.

When device is in regulator mode this controls the time between each in/out connection. When device is in thermostat mode this controls the time between each in/out switch when measured temperature is within +-0.5 °C set temperature. Choose a long time for (slow) concrete floors and a short time for (quick) wooden floors.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is min .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 50 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: air , floor , supervisor_floor .

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_temp": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Set max floor temperature (between 20-35 °C) when "supervisor_floor" is set. Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_floor_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the mean_power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mean_power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals lock child_lock is ON, if unlock OFF.

When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_guard property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_guard": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on frost_guard is ON, if off OFF.

Turn on or off night setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the night_switching property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_switching": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_switching": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on night_switching is ON, if off OFF.