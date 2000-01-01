ELKO 4523430
|Model
|4523430
|Vendor
|ELKO
|Description
|ESH Plus Super TR RF PH
|Exposes
|display_text, load, regulator_mode, regulator_time, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), sensor, floor_temp, max_floor_temp, mean_power, child_lock, frost_guard, night_switching, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Press "arrow up" and "M" simultaneously until "joining" and "pairing" is shown on the ELKO Super TR RF display.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Display_text (text)
Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 14 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_text property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_text": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_text": NEW_VALUE}.
Load (numeric)
Load in W when heating is on (between 0-2000 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the
load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
W.
Regulator_mode (binary)
Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
regulator regulator_mode is ON, if
thermostat OFF.
Regulator_time (numeric)
When device is in regulator mode this controls the time between each in/out connection. When device is in thermostat mode this controls the time between each in/out switch when measured temperature is within +-0.5 °C set temperature. Choose a long time for (slow) concrete floors and a short time for (quick) wooden floors.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
min.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
50. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
air,
floor,
supervisor_floor.
Floor_temp (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_floor_temp (numeric)
Set max floor temperature (between 20-35 °C) when "supervisor_floor" is set. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_floor_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_floor_temp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_floor_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Mean_power (numeric)
Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
mean_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mean_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Child_lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
lock child_lock is ON, if
unlock OFF.
Frost_guard (binary)
When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_guard property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_guard": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on frost_guard is ON, if
off OFF.
Night_switching (binary)
Turn on or off night setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_switching property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_switching": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_switching": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on night_switching is ON, if
off OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.