ELKO 4523430

Model 4523430 Vendor ELKO Description ESH Plus Super TR RF PH Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), power, display_text, load, regulator_mode, regulator_time, sensor, floor_temp, max_floor_temp, mean_power, child_lock, frost_guard, night_switching Picture

This device does not seem to support Zigbee channels higher than channel 15. If your network uses a higher Zigbee channel, you might not be able to join this device to the network.

Press "arrow up" and "M" simultaneously until "joining" and "pairing" is shown on the ELKO Super TR RF display.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Calculated power usage (load * relay state). Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 14 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the display_text property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_text": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_text": "VALUE"} .

Load in W when heating is on (between 0-2300 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the load property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2300 . The unit of this value is W .

Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_mode": "VALUE"} . If value equals regulator regulator mode is ON, if thermostat OFF.

When device is in regulator mode this controls the time between each in/out connection. When device is in thermostat mode this controls the time between each in/out switch when measured temperature is within +-0.5 °C set temperature. Choose a long time for (slow) concrete floors and a short time for (quick) wooden floors.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_time": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is min .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: air , floor , supervisor_floor .

Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_temp": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Set max floor temperature (between 20-35 °C) when "supervisor_floor" is set. Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_floor_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temp": VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the mean_power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mean_power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals lock child lock is ON, if unlock OFF.

When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_guard property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_guard": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_guard": "VALUE"} . If value equals on frost guard is ON, if off OFF.