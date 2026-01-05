Namron 4512785

Model 4512785 Vendor Namron Description Zigbee 30A relay with NTC temperature sensors and water leak detection Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, power, voltage, current, energy, device_temperature, ntc1_temperature, ntc2_temperature, water_sensor, ntc1_sensor_type, ntc2_sensor_type, water_alarm_relay_action, ntc1_operation_mode, ntc2_operation_mode, ntc1_relay_auto_temp, ntc2_relay_auto_temp, override_option, ntc1_calibration, ntc2_calibration, ntc1_temp_hysteresis, ntc2_temp_hysteresis, water_condition_alarm, ntc_condition_alarm, is_execute_condition Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_poll_interval : Polling interval for NTC temperature sensors (default: 300s, -1 to disable). The value must be a number with a minimum value of -1

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Internal device temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

External NTC1 temperature probe. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

External NTC2 temperature probe. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

External water sensor (true = water detected). Value can be found in the published state on the water_sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_sensor": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water sensor is ON, if false OFF.

NTC probe type for sensor #1 (must be set for temperature reporting). Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_sensor_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_sensor_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc1_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , NTC-10K , NTC-12K , NTC-15K , NTC-22K , NTC-33K , NTC-47K .

NTC probe type for sensor #2 (must be set for temperature reporting). Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_sensor_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_sensor_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc2_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , NTC-10K , NTC-12K , NTC-15K , NTC-22K , NTC-33K , NTC-47K .

Relay behavior when water sensor detects a leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_alarm_relay_action property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_alarm_relay_action": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_alarm_relay_action": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_action , turn_off_restore , turn_on_restore , turn_off_stay , turn_on_stay , no_water_turn_off , no_water_turn_on .

Relay behavior based on NTC1 temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc1_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_action , off_when_hot_on_when_cold , on_when_hot_off_when_cold , off_when_hot_stay , on_when_hot_stay .

Relay behavior based on NTC2 temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc2_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_action , off_when_hot_on_when_cold , on_when_hot_off_when_cold , off_when_hot_stay , on_when_hot_stay .

Temperature threshold for NTC1 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_relay_auto_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_relay_auto_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc1_relay_auto_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature threshold for NTC2 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_relay_auto_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_relay_auto_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc2_relay_auto_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Priority when both water alarm and temperature conditions trigger. Value can be found in the published state on the override_option property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"override_option": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"override_option": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_priority , water_alarm_priority , ntc_priority .

Temperature calibration offset for NTC1. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc1_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature calibration offset for NTC2. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc2_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature hysteresis for NTC1 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc1_temp_hysteresis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc1_temp_hysteresis": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc1_temp_hysteresis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature hysteresis for NTC2 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc2_temp_hysteresis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc2_temp_hysteresis": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc2_temp_hysteresis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Water leak alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the water_condition_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water condition alarm is ON, if false OFF.

NTC temperature alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_condition_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true ntc condition alarm is ON, if false OFF.