Namron 4512785
|Model
|4512785
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Zigbee 30A relay with NTC temperature sensors and water leak detection
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, power, voltage, current, energy, device_temperature, ntc1_temperature, ntc2_temperature, water_sensor, ntc1_sensor_type, ntc2_sensor_type, water_alarm_relay_action, ntc1_operation_mode, ntc2_operation_mode, ntc1_relay_auto_temp, ntc2_relay_auto_temp, override_option, ntc1_calibration, ntc2_calibration, ntc1_temp_hysteresis, ntc2_temp_hysteresis, water_condition_alarm, ntc_condition_alarm, is_execute_condition
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_poll_interval: Polling interval for NTC temperature sensors (default: 300s, -1 to disable). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
-1
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Device temperature (numeric)
Internal device temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc1 temperature (numeric)
External NTC1 temperature probe. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc2 temperature (numeric)
External NTC2 temperature probe. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Water sensor (binary)
External water sensor (true = water detected). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"water_sensor": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water sensor is ON, if
false OFF.
Ntc1 sensor type (enum)
NTC probe type for sensor #1 (must be set for temperature reporting). Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc1_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
NTC-10K,
NTC-12K,
NTC-15K,
NTC-22K,
NTC-33K,
NTC-47K.
Ntc2 sensor type (enum)
NTC probe type for sensor #2 (must be set for temperature reporting). Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc2_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
NTC-10K,
NTC-12K,
NTC-15K,
NTC-22K,
NTC-33K,
NTC-47K.
Water alarm relay action (enum)
Relay behavior when water sensor detects a leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_alarm_relay_action property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"water_alarm_relay_action": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_alarm_relay_action": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_action,
turn_off_restore,
turn_on_restore,
turn_off_stay,
turn_on_stay,
no_water_turn_off,
no_water_turn_on.
Ntc1 operation mode (enum)
Relay behavior based on NTC1 temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc1_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_action,
off_when_hot_on_when_cold,
on_when_hot_off_when_cold,
off_when_hot_stay,
on_when_hot_stay.
Ntc2 operation mode (enum)
Relay behavior based on NTC2 temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc2_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_action,
off_when_hot_on_when_cold,
on_when_hot_off_when_cold,
off_when_hot_stay,
on_when_hot_stay.
Ntc1 relay auto temp (numeric)
Temperature threshold for NTC1 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_relay_auto_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_relay_auto_temp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc1_relay_auto_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc2 relay auto temp (numeric)
Temperature threshold for NTC2 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_relay_auto_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_relay_auto_temp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc2_relay_auto_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Override option (enum)
Priority when both water alarm and temperature conditions trigger. Value can be found in the published state on the
override_option property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"override_option": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"override_option": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_priority,
water_alarm_priority,
ntc_priority.
Ntc1 calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration offset for NTC1. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc1_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc2 calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration offset for NTC2. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc2_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc1 temp hysteresis (numeric)
Temperature hysteresis for NTC1 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc1_temp_hysteresis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc1_temp_hysteresis": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc1_temp_hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Ntc2 temp hysteresis (numeric)
Temperature hysteresis for NTC2 relay control. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc2_temp_hysteresis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc2_temp_hysteresis": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc2_temp_hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Water condition alarm (binary)
Water leak alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_condition_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water condition alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Ntc condition alarm (binary)
NTC temperature alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc_condition_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ntc condition alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Is execute condition (binary)
Relay action triggered by conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the
is_execute_condition property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true is execute condition is ON, if
false OFF.