Namron 4512772

Model4512772
VendorNamron
DescriptionZigbee 8 channel switch white
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureNamron 4512772

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_l1, off_l1, brightness_move_up_l1, brightness_move_down_l1, brightness_stop_l1, on_l2, off_l2, brightness_move_up_l2, brightness_move_down_l2, brightness_stop_l2, on_l3, off_l3, brightness_move_up_l3, brightness_move_down_l3, brightness_stop_l3, on_l4, off_l4, brightness_move_up_l4, brightness_move_down_l4, brightness_stop_l4.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.