Namron 4512768
|Model
|4512768
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Switch 2 gang
|Exposes
|energy consumed, power, current, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
Options
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed eenrgy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Power used by the device at each endpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 and
power_l2 property.
The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Current going through the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 and
current_l2 property. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage to the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 and
voltage_l2 property. The unit of this value is
V.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property.