Namron 4512768

Model4512768
VendorNamron
DescriptionSwitch 2 gang
Exposesenergy consumed, power, current, voltage, linkquality
PictureNamron 4512768

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed eenrgy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Power used by the device at each endpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 and power_l2 property.

The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Current going through the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 and current_l2 property. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage to the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 and voltage_l2 property. The unit of this value is V.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property.