# Namron 4512768

Model 4512768 Vendor Namron Description Switch 2 gang Exposes energy consumed, power, current, voltage, linkquality Picture

Sum of consumed eenrgy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. The unit of this value is kWh .

Power used by the device at each endpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 and power_l2 property.

The unit of this value is W .

Current going through the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 and current_l2 property. The unit of this value is A .

Voltage to the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 and voltage_l2 property. The unit of this value is V .