Namron 4512752/4512753

Model4512752/4512753
VendorNamron
DescriptionTouch thermostat 16A 2.0
Exposesmode, regulator_period, regulator_set_point, climate (system_mode, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, current_heating_setpoint), current, power, energy, voltage, sensor, local_temperature, local_temperature_floor, lock (state), switch (state), hysteresis, max_temperature_protection, linkquality
PictureNamron 4512752/4512753

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Mode (enum)

Controls how the operating mode of the device. Possible values: regulator (open-loop controller), thermostat (control with target temperature). Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: regulator, thermostat.

Regulator cycle duration (enum)

Regulator cycle duration. Not applicable when in thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_period": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 15min, 30min, 45min, 60min, 90min.

Regulator set point (numeric)

Desired heating set point (%) when in regulator mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_set_point property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_set_point": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, current_heating_setpoint.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Whether the thermostat is turned on or off. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual, home, away. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Sensor (enum)

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: air_sensor, floor_sensor, both.

Local temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured with internal sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Local temperature floor (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_floor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Open window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Hysteresis (numeric)

The offset from the target temperature in which the temperature has to change for the heating state to change. This is to prevent erratically turning on/off when the temperature is close to the target.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is °C.

Max temperature protection (numeric)

Max guarding temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.