Namron 4512752/4512753

Model 4512752/4512753 Vendor Namron Description Touch thermostat 16A 2.0 Exposes mode, regulator_period, regulator_set_point, climate (system_mode, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, current_heating_setpoint), current, power, energy, voltage, sensor, local_temperature, local_temperature_floor, lock (state), switch (state), hysteresis, max_temperature_protection, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Controls how the operating mode of the device. Possible values: regulator (open-loop controller), thermostat (control with target temperature). Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: regulator , thermostat .

# Regulator cycle duration (enum)

Regulator cycle duration. Not applicable when in thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_period": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 15min , 30min , 45min , 60min , 90min .

# Regulator set point (numeric)

Desired heating set point (%) when in regulator mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_set_point property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_set_point": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , running_state , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Whether the thermostat is turned on or off. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , home , away . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: air_sensor , floor_sensor , both .

# Local temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured with internal sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Local temperature floor (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_floor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Open window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The offset from the target temperature in which the temperature has to change for the heating state to change. This is to prevent erratically turning on/off when the temperature is close to the target.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max temperature protection (numeric)

Max guarding temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_protection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C .