Zigbee2MQTT

Namron 4512737/4512738

Model4512737/4512738
VendorNamron
DescriptionTouch termostat
Exposeslocal_temperature, outdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), away_mode, child_lock, power, current, voltage, energy, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, dry_time, mode_after_dry, temperature_display, window_open_check, hysterersis, display_auto_off_enabled, alarm_airtemp_overvalue, linkquality
PictureNamron 4512737/4512738

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Local_temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Outdoor_temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 40. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, dry, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1.

Away_mode (binary)

Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the away_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON away_mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child_lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child_lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Lcd_brightness (enum)

OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_brightness property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lcd_brightness": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, mid, high.

Button_vibration_level (enum)

Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the button_vibration_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_vibration_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, low, high.

Floor_sensor_type (enum)

Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 10k, 15k, 50k, 100k, 12k.

Sensor (enum)

The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: air, floor, both.

Powerup_status (enum)

The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerup_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerup_status": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: default, last_status.

Floor_sensor_calibration (numeric)

The tempearatue calibration for the exernal floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3. The unit of this value is °C.

Dry_time (numeric)

The duration of Dry Mode, between 5 and 100 minutes. Default: 5.. Value can be found in the published state on the dry_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dry_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dry_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is min.

Mode_after_dry (enum)

The mode after Dry Mode. Default: Auto.. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_after_dry property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode_after_dry": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_after_dry": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, manual, auto, away.

Temperature_display (enum)

The temperature on the display. Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: room, floor.

Window_open_check (numeric)

The threshold to detect window open, between 1.5 and 4 in 0.5 °C. Default: 0 (disabled).. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 4. The unit of this value is °C.

Hysterersis (numeric)

Hysteresis setting, between 0.5 and 5 in 0.1 °C. Default: 0.5.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysterersis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysterersis": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysterersis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Display_auto_off_enabled (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the display_auto_off_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_auto_off_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_auto_off_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: enabled, disabled.

Alarm_airtemp_overvalue (numeric)

Floor temperature over heating threshold, range is 0-35, unit is 1ºC, 0 means this function is disabled, default value is 27.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_airtemp_overvalue property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.