Namron 4512737/4512738
|Model
|4512737/4512738
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Touch termostat
|Exposes
|local_temperature, outdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), away_mode, child_lock, power, current, voltage, energy, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, dry_time, mode_after_dry, temperature_display, window_open_check, hysterersis, display_auto_off_enabled, alarm_airtemp_overvalue, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Local_temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor_temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
dry,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-3and the maximum value is
3with a step size of
0.1.
Away_mode (binary)
Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"away_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON away_mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child_lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child_lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Lcd_brightness (enum)
OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the
lcd_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lcd_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
mid,
high.
Button_vibration_level (enum)
Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the
button_vibration_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"button_vibration_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
high.
Floor_sensor_type (enum)
Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10k,
15k,
50k,
100k,
12k.
Sensor (enum)
The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
air,
floor,
both.
Powerup_status (enum)
The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
powerup_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"powerup_status": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
default,
last_status.
Floor_sensor_calibration (numeric)
The tempearatue calibration for the exernal floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-3 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
°C.
Dry_time (numeric)
The duration of Dry Mode, between 5 and 100 minutes. Default: 5.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dry_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dry_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dry_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
min.
Mode_after_dry (enum)
The mode after Dry Mode. Default: Auto.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_after_dry property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode_after_dry": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_after_dry": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
manual,
auto,
away.
Temperature_display (enum)
The temperature on the display. Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
room,
floor.
Window_open_check (numeric)
The threshold to detect window open, between 1.5 and 4 in 0.5 °C. Default: 0 (disabled).. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_check property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_check": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1.5 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
°C.
Hysterersis (numeric)
Hysteresis setting, between 0.5 and 5 in 0.1 °C. Default: 0.5.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysterersis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hysterersis": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysterersis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Display_auto_off_enabled (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
display_auto_off_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_auto_off_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_auto_off_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
enabled,
disabled.
Alarm_airtemp_overvalue (numeric)
Floor temperature over heating threshold, range is 0-35, unit is 1ºC, 0 means this function is disabled, default value is 27.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_airtemp_overvalue property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.