Namron 4512702

Model 4512702 Vendor Namron Description Zigbee 1 channel switch K4 Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Remove the remote from previous zigbee network if it has already been added to it, otherwise pairing will fail. Please refer to the part "Factory Reset". From your zigbee controller or hub interface, choose to add device or accessory and enter Pairing mode as instructed by the controller. Press and hold down top two buttons (channel 1 ON and OFF) until LED indicator turns on. Immediately short press to search nearby network, indicator flashes every 1 second, 20 seconds timeout if there is no network. Indicator will then blink 5 times quickly for successful pairing.

# Factory Reset

Press and hold down top two buttons (channel 1 ON and OFF) until LED indicator turns on Immediately short press 5 times continuously, indicator flashes 3 times quickly to indicate successful reset.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down .