# Enbrighten 43100

Model 43100 Vendor Enbrighten Description Plug-in Zigbee outdoor smart switch Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

# Reset smart switch

Unplug the smart switch from the outlet Hold down the push button. Plug the smart switch back into the outlet while holding down the push button. Release button after the smart switch is plugged in. You must release button within four seconds of plugging in the switch.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .