Enbrighten 43100
|Model
|43100
|Vendor
|Enbrighten
|Description
|Plug-in Zigbee outdoor smart switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Reset smart switch
- Unplug the smart switch from the outlet
- Hold down the push button.
- Plug the smart switch back into the outlet while holding down the push button.
- Release button after the smart switch is plugged in. You must release button within four seconds of plugging in the switch.
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.