Calex 421782
|Model
|421782
|Vendor
|Calex
|Description
|Smart Wall Switch, wall mounted RGB controller
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing instructions
To pair this device follow these steps.
- reset it, by pressing
Brightness upand
Offfor 10 seconds.
- pair it to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing
brightness downand
Onfor 3 seconds.
Touchlink support
Once paired to Zigbee2MQTT, you can also touch link this device to some lights. Hold it really close (5cm) to a light and press the middle button for 3 seconds. Repeat for all lights you want to control.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
color_temperature_move,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation.