# Calex 421782

Model 421782 Vendor Calex Description Smart Wall Switch, wall mounted RGB controller Exposes action, linkquality Picture

# Pairing instructions

To pair this device follow these steps.

reset it, by pressing Brightness up and Off for 10 seconds. pair it to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing brightness down and On for 3 seconds.

# Touchlink support

Once paired to Zigbee2MQTT, you can also touch link this device to some lights. Hold it really close (5cm) to a light and press the middle button for 3 seconds. Repeat for all lights you want to control.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , color_temperature_move , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation .