Zigbee2MQTT

Calex 421782

Model421782
VendorCalex
DescriptionSmart Wall Switch, wall mounted RGB controller
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureCalex 421782

Notes

Pairing instructions

To pair this device follow these steps.

  1. reset it, by pressing Brightness up and Off for 10 seconds.
  2. pair it to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing brightness down and On for 3 seconds.

Once paired to Zigbee2MQTT, you can also touch link this device to some lights. Hold it really close (5cm) to a light and press the middle button for 3 seconds. Repeat for all lights you want to control.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, color_temperature_move, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.