Legrand 412175
|Model
|412175
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|3P power consumption module
|Exposes
|power, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, power_alarm_active, power_alarm
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_c property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power apparent phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_phase_b property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_apparent_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power apparent phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_phase_c property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_apparent_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power alarm active (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power alarm active is ON, if
false OFF.
Power alarm (binary)
Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true power alarm is ON, if
false OFF.