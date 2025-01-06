Legrand 412175

Model412175
VendorLegrand
Description3P power consumption module
Exposespower, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, power_alarm_active, power_alarm
PictureLegrand 412175

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect:
  effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
  color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power apparent phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_b property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_apparent_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power apparent phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_c property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_apparent_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power alarm active (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true power alarm active is ON, if false OFF.

Power alarm (binary)

Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_alarm": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true power alarm is ON, if false OFF.