# Legrand 412172

Model 412172 Vendor Legrand Description DIN power consumption module Exposes power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

# Power alarm active (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm active is ON, if false OFF.

# Power alarm (binary)

Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true power alarm is ON, if false OFF.