Legrand 412172

Model 412172 Vendor Legrand Description DIN power consumption module Exposes power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm Picture White-label BTicino FC80GCS

This device might only work on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm active is ON, if false OFF.