# Legrand 412015

Model 412015 Vendor Legrand Description DIN power consumption module Exposes power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm, linkquality Picture

# Model numbers

In Legrand, model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, whereas Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next. However, this device has no colour options, so there is only one model: "412015" or "4 120 15"

Other brand names depending on the country:

Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius

Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast

Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia

Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia

Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium

Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa

Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium

Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

# Force read power

power : Asks the device for the current active power.

Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get :

{ "power" }

# Power Alarm Configuration

power_alarm : enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value: DISABLE (default) / integer (in kWh)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "power_alarm" : "DISABLE" }

Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "power_alarm" : "3300" }

When it reaches that value, the power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to true .

Helps to identify the device using the LED.

identify['effect'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: blink3 fixed blinkgreen blinkblue

identify['color'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: default red green blue lightblue yellow pink white



Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "identify" : { "effect" : "blink3" , "color" : "white" } }

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power_alarm_active is ON, if false OFF.

Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true power_alarm is ON, if false OFF.