Legrand 412015

Model412015
VendorLegrand
DescriptionDIN power consumption module
Exposespower, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm, linkquality
PictureLegrand 412015

Notes

Model numbers

In Legrand, model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

  • French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, whereas Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next. However, this device has no colour options, so there is only one model: "412015" or "4 120 15"

Other brand names depending on the country:

  • Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius
  • Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
  • Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast
  • Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico
  • Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia
  • Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia
  • Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium
  • Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa
  • Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium
  • Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Force read power

  • power: Asks the device for the current active power.

Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get:

{
    "power"
}

Power Alarm Configuration

  • power_alarm: enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value: DISABLE (default) / integer (in kWh)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "power_alarm": "DISABLE"
}

Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "power_alarm": "3300"
}

When it reaches that value, the power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to true.

Identify

Helps to identify the device using the LED.

  • identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • blink3
    • fixed
    • blinkgreen
    • blinkblue

  • identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • default
    • red
    • green
    • blue
    • lightblue
    • yellow
    • pink
    • white

Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "identify": {
    "effect": "blink3",
    "color": "white"
    }
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power_alarm_active (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true power_alarm_active is ON, if false OFF.

Power_alarm (binary)

Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_alarm": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true power_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.