Legrand 412015
|Model
|412015
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|DIN power consumption module
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Model numbers
In Legrand, model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:
- French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, whereas Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next. However, this device has no colour options, so there is only one model: "412015" or "4 120 15"
Other brand names depending on the country:
- Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius
- Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
- Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast
- Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico
- Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia
- Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia
- Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium
- Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa
- Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium
- Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
Force read power
power: Asks the device for the current active power.
Example of MQTT message payload to ask for the active power. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get:
{
"power"
}
Power Alarm Configuration
power_alarm: enables or disables the power alarm, and sets the value:
DISABLE(default) /
integer(in kWh)
Example of MQTT message payload to disable the power alarm. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"power_alarm": "DISABLE"
}
Example of MQTT message payload to enable the power alarm at 3.3 kWh. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"power_alarm": "3300"
}
When it reaches that value, the
power_alarm_active binary_sensor will change to
true.
Identify
Helps to identify the device using the LED.
identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
blink3
fixed
blinkgreen
blinkblue
identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
default
red
green
blue
lightblue
yellow
pink
white
Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"identify": {
"effect": "blink3",
"color": "white"
}
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power_alarm_active (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power_alarm_active is ON, if
false OFF.
Power_alarm (binary)
Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true power_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.