Legrand 412015

Model 412015 Vendor Legrand Description DIN power consumption module Exposes power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm Picture White-label BTicino F20T60A

This device might only work on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.

In Legrand, model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, whereas Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next. However, this device has no colour options, so there is only one model: "412015" or "4 120 15"

Other brand names depending on the country:

Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius

Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast

Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia

Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia

Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium

Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa

Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium

Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Helps to identify the device using the LED.

identify['effect'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: blink3 fixed blinkgreen blinkblue

identify['color'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: default red green blue lightblue yellow pink white



Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "identify" : { "effect" : "blink3" , "color" : "white" } }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm active is ON, if false OFF.