Legrand 412015
|Model
|412015
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|DIN power consumption module
|Exposes
|power, power_apparent, power_alarm_active, power_alarm
|Picture
|White-label
|BTicino F20T60A
Notes
Pairing
This device might only work on channel 11. Once configured on channel 11, put your network in join mode and the device (steady red light) will auto join it.
Model numbers
In Legrand, model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:
- French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, whereas Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next. However, this device has no colour options, so there is only one model: "412015" or "4 120 15"
Other brand names depending on the country:
- Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius
- Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
- Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast
- Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico
- Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia
- Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia
- Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium
- Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa
- Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium
- Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
Identify
Helps to identify the device using the LED.
identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
blink3
fixed
blinkgreen
blinkblue
identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in
effect. Values:
default
red
green
blue
lightblue
yellow
pink
white
Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the device. This should be sent to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"identify": {
"effect": "blink3",
"color": "white"
}
}
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power alarm active (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power alarm active is ON, if
false OFF.
Power alarm (binary)
Enable/disable the power alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_alarm": VALUE}. If value equals
true power alarm is ON, if
false OFF.