OSRAM 4058075816459
|Model
|4058075816459
|Vendor
|OSRAM
|Description
|Smart+ switch
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
For the OSRAM Smart+ Switch (4058075816459) hold the lower left and upper right buttons for 3 seconds to enter pairing mode. The LED will blink blue and the device will join the network.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
move_to_saturation,
hue_move,
hue_stop.