OSRAM 4058075816459

Model 4058075816459 Vendor OSRAM Description Smart+ switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality

For the OSRAM Smart+ Switch (4058075816459) hold the lower left and upper right buttons for 3 seconds to enter pairing mode. The LED will blink blue and the device will join the network.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: left_top_click , left_bottom_click , right_top_click , right_bottom_click , left_top_hold , left_bottom_hold , left_top_release , left_bottom_release , right_top_release , right_top_hold , right_bottom_release , right_bottom_hold .