Müller Licht 404049D

Model 404049D Vendor Müller Licht Description Tint dim remote control Exposes action_group, action Picture

Remove the battery cover and use the cover to press the button above the batteries. Press and hold this button for 10-20 seconds and release the button. After that the remote should show up as a paired device.

This remote is able to deal with 4 Zigbee groups:

group0 = All three leds lit

group1 = first led lit

group2 = second led lit

group3 = third let lit

The device is bound to the default tint action groups (group0-3) with ids 16387/16388/16389/16390. This cannot be changed.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.