Zigbee2MQTT

Müller Licht 404049D

Model404049D
VendorMüller Licht
DescriptionTint dim remote control
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureMüller Licht 404049D

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, color_temperature_move, color_move, scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.