Müller Licht 404049D

Model404049D
VendorMüller Licht
DescriptionTint dim remote control
Exposesaction_group, action
PictureMüller Licht 404049D

Notes

Pairing

Remove the battery cover and use the cover to press the button above the batteries. Press and hold this button for 10-20 seconds and release the button. After that the remote should show up as a paired device.

Groups binding

This remote is able to deal with 4 Zigbee groups:

  • group0 = All three leds lit
  • group1 = first led lit
  • group2 = second led lit
  • group3 = third let lit

The device is bound to the default tint action groups (group0-3) with ids 16387/16388/16389/16390. This cannot be changed.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action group (numeric)

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, color_temperature_move, color_move, scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6, scene_7, scene_8, scene_9, scene_10.