Müller Licht 404049D
|Model
|404049D
|Vendor
|Müller Licht
|Description
|Tint dim remote control
|Exposes
|action_group, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Remove the battery cover and use the cover to press the button above the batteries. Press and hold this button for 10-20 seconds and release the button. After that the remote should show up as a paired device.
Groups binding
This remote is able to deal with 4 Zigbee groups:
- group0 = All three leds lit
- group1 = first led lit
- group2 = second led lit
- group3 = third let lit
The device is bound to the default tint action groups (group0-3) with ids 16387/16388/16389/16390. This cannot be changed.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action group (numeric)
Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_move,
color_move,
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8,
scene_9,
scene_10.