# Müller Licht 404017

Model 404017 Vendor Müller Licht Description Smart power strip Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

Resetting the power strip is only required in exceptional cases, such as when the remote control has had to be reset or when you want to incorporate the power strip into a smart home gateway. Press the on/off button 5 times in quick succession.

The control LED flashes briefly. You can incorporate the Smart Power Strip as usual into your tint remote control and/or a smart home system with Zigbee.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .