Zigbee2MQTT

Müller Licht 404017

Model404017
VendorMüller Licht
DescriptionSmart power strip
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
PictureMüller Licht 404017

Notes

Resetting/Pairing mode

  • Resetting the power strip is only required in exceptional cases, such as when the remote control has had to be reset or when you want to incorporate the power strip into a smart home gateway. Press the on/off button 5 times in quick succession.
  • The control LED flashes briefly. You can incorporate the Smart Power Strip as usual into your tint remote control and/or a smart home system with Zigbee.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power_on_behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, toggle, previous.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.