Müller Licht 404017

Model 404017 Vendor Müller Licht Description Smart power strip Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior Picture

Resetting the power strip is only required in exceptional cases, such as when the remote control has had to be reset or when you want to incorporate the power strip into a smart home gateway. Press the on/off button 5 times in quick succession.

The control LED flashes briefly. You can incorporate the Smart Power Strip as usual into your tint remote control and/or a smart home system with Zigbee.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .