# Müller Licht 404002

Model 404002 Vendor Müller Licht Description Tint dim remote control Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Press the small reset button (at backside of the remote at the lower part of the battery lid) e.g. with a pin for about 4 seconds. The device will reset and try to join a network. The LED is switched on during the pairing process. If pairing fails it might work after repeating this procedure and lowering the distance to your Zigbee adapter.

Pairing directly to a nearby (distance ca. 5 cm) Müller Licht Tint bulb is possible by holding down the "power" and "dim down" buttons until the LED starts blinking.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , recall_1 .