Müller Licht 404002
|Model
|404002
|Vendor
|Müller Licht
|Description
|Tint dim remote control
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the small reset button (at backside of the remote at the lower part of the battery lid) e.g. with a pin for about 4 seconds. The device will reset and try to join a network. The LED is switched on during the pairing process. If pairing fails it might work after repeating this procedure and lowering the distance to your Zigbee adapter.
Pairing directly to a nearby (distance ca. 5 cm) Müller Licht Tint bulb is possible by holding down the "power" and "dim down" buttons until the LED starts blinking.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
recall_1,
store_1.