Müller Licht 404000/404005/404012/404019
|Model
|404000/404005/404012/404019
|Vendor
|Müller Licht
|Description
|Tint LED bulb GU10/E14/E27 350/470/806 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs), effect, power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Turn the light bulb five times on and off. After turning it on the sixth time, it will indicate with colors that the bulb is pairing.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_temp_startup,
color_xy,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
556, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest.
color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
556, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest,
previous.
color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}}(e.g.
{"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:
{"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
{"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
{"color": {"hex": HEX}}e.g.
{"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
"hue_move": 40, // Starts moving hue up at 40 units per second, will endlessly loop (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"hue_step": -90, // Decrease hue by 90 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_move": -55, // Starts moving saturation down at -55 units per second (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_step": 66, // Increase saturation by 66 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
}
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.