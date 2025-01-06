Third Reality 3RWP01073Z
|Model
|3RWP01073Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart Wall Plug ZW1
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, power, voltage, ac_frequency, power_factor, current, energy
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum, left endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Power-on behavior (enum, right endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Power (numeric, left endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power (numeric, right endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric, left endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage (numeric, right endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
AC frequency (numeric, left endpoint)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
AC frequency (numeric, right endpoint)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Power factor (numeric, left endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_factor_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Power factor (numeric, right endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_factor_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Current (numeric, left endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current (numeric, right endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric, left endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_left": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy (numeric, right endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_right": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.