Third Reality 3RSP019BZ

Model 3RSP019BZ Vendor Third Reality Description Zigbee / BLE smart plug Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior Picture

Plug comes out of the box in BLE mode (Green LED). To use with zigbee2mqtt you need to change to zigbee mode (Red LED):

Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the green light is ON. Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will flash in red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in Zigbee mode now.

If you want to restore to BLE to work with most Echo devices:

Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the red light is ON. Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will alternately flash in green and red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in BLE mode now.

After your Smart Plug is powered on, press and hold the button for more than 10 seconds until the LED light flashes indicating that your Smart Plug is in pairing mode. (The mode won’t be change while factory reset your Smart Plug.)

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .