Third Reality 3RSP019BZ
|Model
|3RSP019BZ
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Zigbee / BLE smart plug
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Switch between BLE and Zigbee mode
Plug comes out of the box in BLE mode (Green LED). To use with zigbee2mqtt you need to change to zigbee mode (Red LED):
BLE → ZigBee
- Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the green light is ON.
- Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will flash in red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in ZigBee mode now.
If you want to restore to BLE to work with most Echo devices:
ZigBee → BLE
- Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the red light is ON.
- Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will alternately flash in green and red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in BLE mode now.
Factory Reset
After your Smart Plug is powered on, press and hold the button for more than 10 seconds until the LED light flashes indicating that your Smart Plug is in pairing mode. (The mode won’t be change while factory reset your Smart Plug.)
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.