# Third Reality 3RSP019BZ

Model 3RSP019BZ Vendor Third Reality Description Zigbee / BLE smart plug Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

# Switch between BLE and Zigbee mode

Plug comes out of the box in BLE mode (Green LED). To use with zigbee2mqtt you need to change to zigbee mode (Red LED):

# BLE → ZigBee

Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the green light is ON. Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will flash in red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in ZigBee mode now.

If you want to restore to BLE to work with most Echo devices:

# ZigBee → BLE

Press the button and hold, then insert the Smart Plug into an outlet until the red light is ON. Release the button, then press the button immediately. LED light will alternately flash in green and red, indicating that your Smart Plug is in BLE mode now.

# Factory Reset

After your Smart Plug is powered on, press and hold the button for more than 10 seconds until the LED light flashes indicating that your Smart Plug is in pairing mode. (The mode won’t be change while factory reset your Smart Plug.)

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .