# Third Reality 3RSNL02043Z

Model 3RSNL02043Z Vendor Third Reality Description Zigbee multi-function night light Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy, color_hs), occupancy, illuminance, illuminance_lux, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_xy , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 555 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

color_xy : To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}} (e.g. {"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}} ). To read the XY color send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"x":"","y":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB: {"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}} {"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}} {"color": {"hex": HEX}} e.g. {"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}

color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_step" : 99 , "hue_move" : 40 , "hue_step" : - 90 , "saturation_move" : - 55 , "saturation_step" : 66 , }

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .