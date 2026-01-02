Third Reality 3RAP0149BZ

Model 3RAP0149BZ Vendor Third Reality Description Smart air pressure sensor Exposes battery, pressure, pressure_raised_threshold, pressure_falls_threshold, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Pa .

Reports sudden air-pressure changes. Pressure rise and fall alerts can be enabled separately. Threshold adjustable.. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_raised_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_raised_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_raised_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is Pa .

Reports sudden air-pressure changes. Pressure rise and fall alerts can be enabled separately. Threshold adjustable.. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_falls_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_falls_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_falls_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is Pa .