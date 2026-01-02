Third Reality 3RAP0149BZ
|Model
|3RAP0149BZ
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart air pressure sensor
|Exposes
|battery, pressure, pressure_raised_threshold, pressure_falls_threshold, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Pa.
Pressure raised threshold (numeric)
Reports sudden air-pressure changes. Pressure rise and fall alerts can be enabled separately. Threshold adjustable.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_raised_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure_raised_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_raised_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
Pa.
Pressure falls threshold (numeric)
Reports sudden air-pressure changes. Pressure rise and fall alerts can be enabled separately. Threshold adjustable.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_falls_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure_falls_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_falls_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
Pa.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.