Centralite 3400-D
|Model
|3400-D
|Vendor
|Centralite
|Description
|3-Series security keypad
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Arming/Disarming from the server
To set arming mode publish the following payload to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:
{
"arm_mode": {
"mode": "arm_all_zones"
}
}
Valid
mode values as per ZCL specifications are
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
entry_delay,
not_ready,
in_alarm,
arming_stay,
arming_night,
arming_away.
Arming/Disarming from the keypad
When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME:
{
"action": "arm_all_zones", // This is the example
"action_code": "123", // The code being entered
"action_zone": 0, // The zone being armed (always 0)
"action_transaction": 99 // The transaction number
}
The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.
Do so by sending the following payload to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"arm_mode": {
"transaction": 99, // Transaction number (this must be the same as the keypad request `action_transaction`)
"mode": "arm_all_zones" // Mode (this must be the same as the keypad request `action`)
}
}
Valid
mode values are
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
invalid_code,
not_ready,
already_disarmed
The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with
exit_delay, count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to
arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Action_code (numeric)
Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_transaction (numeric)
Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_zone (text)
Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_zone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
emergency.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.