Zigbee2MQTT

Centralite 3400-D

Model3400-D
VendorCentralite
Description3-Series security keypad
Exposesbattery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality
PictureCentralite 3400-D

Notes

Arming/Disarming from the server

To set arming mode publish the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:

{
    "arm_mode": {
        "mode": "arm_all_zones"
    }
}

Valid mode values as per ZCL specifications are disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, entry_delay, not_ready, in_alarm, arming_stay, arming_night, arming_away.

Arming/Disarming from the keypad

When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME:

{
    "action": "arm_all_zones", // This is the example
    "action_code": "123", // The code being entered
    "action_zone": 0, // The zone being armed (always 0)
    "action_transaction": 99 // The transaction number
}

The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.

Do so by sending the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "arm_mode": {
        "transaction": 99, // Transaction number (this must be the same as the keypad request `action_transaction`)
        "mode": "arm_all_zones" // Mode (this must be the same as the keypad request `action`)
    }
}

Valid mode values are disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, invalid_code, not_ready, already_disarmed

The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with exit_delay, count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Action_code (numeric)

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_transaction (numeric)

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_zone (text)

Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, emergency.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.