Centralite 3400-D

Model3400-D
VendorCentralite
Description3-Series security keypad
Exposesbattery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action
PictureCentralite 3400-D

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Action code (numeric)

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action transaction (numeric)

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action zone (text)

Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, emergency.