Centralite 3400-D

Model 3400-D Vendor Centralite Description 3-Series security keypad Exposes battery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.