Centralite 3400-D

Model 3400-D Vendor Centralite Description 3-Series security keypad Exposes battery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality Picture

# Arming/Disarming from the server

To set arming mode publish the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:

{ "arm_mode" : { "mode" : "arm_all_zones" } }

Valid mode values as per ZCL specifications are disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , exit_delay , entry_delay , not_ready , in_alarm , arming_stay , arming_night , arming_away .

# Arming/Disarming from the keypad

When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME :

{ "action" : "arm_all_zones" , "action_code" : "123" , "action_zone" : 0 , "action_transaction" : 99 }

The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.

Do so by sending the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "arm_mode" : { "transaction" : 99 , "mode" : "arm_all_zones" } }

Valid mode values are disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , invalid_code , not_ready , already_disarmed

The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with exit_delay , count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , exit_delay , emergency .