Centralite 3400-D
|Model
|3400-D
|Vendor
|Centralite
|Description
|3-Series security keypad
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, occupancy, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Action code (numeric)
Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action transaction (numeric)
Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action zone (text)
Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_zone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
emergency.