# AwoX 33952

Model 33952 Vendor AwoX Description Remote controller Exposes action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , red , refresh , refresh_colored , blue , yellow , green , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , recall_1 , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down .