AwoX 33952

Model 33952 Vendor AwoX Description Remote controller Exposes action Picture

Before pairing with Zigbee2MQTT, it is to good update the firmware of the remote controller via Bluetooth. To do this, install the "AwoX HomeControl" app on your smartphone, pair the device by holding for 3s power on and blue button and according to the instruction in the app to update the firmware.

Enable Zigbee2MQTT pairing and push power on and the coloured wheel on the remote controller. The red LED indication in the middle of the device should flash 3 times (this clears the memory of the remote controller). After that hold the power button for 3 seconds.

ℹ️If that is not working try the same pairing process as for the app by holding for 3s power on and blue button.

AwoX devices are known to cause network instability. If your Zigbee network has poor performance or you are seeing errors like NO_NETWORK_ROUTE you should remove this device from the network. It may help to OTA update your device via the "AwoX HomeControl" app over Bluetooth.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200