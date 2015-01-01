SmartThings 3321-S

Model 3321-S Vendor SmartThings Description Multi Sensor (2015 model) Exposes temperature, contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, moving, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the device is moving. Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true moving is ON, if false OFF.

Accelerometer X value. Value can be found in the published state on the x_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Accelerometer Y value. Value can be found in the published state on the y_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Accelerometer Z value. Value can be found in the published state on the z_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.