Centralite 3156105

Model 3156105 Vendor Centralite Description HA thermostat Exposes battery, temperature_setpoint_hold, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, occupied_cooling_setpoint) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

heat_pump_mode : Set this false if you are NOT using heat pump mode (default true). The value must be true or false

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": VALUE} . If value equals true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , fan_mode , occupied_cooling_setpoint .