Sikom 300-9715V10

Model300-9715V10
VendorSikom
DescriptionThermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode), state
PictureSikom 300-9715V10

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

State (binary)

Turn on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.