Sikom 300-9715V10
|Model
|300-9715V10
|Vendor
|Sikom
|Description
|Thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode), state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
State (binary)
Turn on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.