Tuya 2CT
|Model
|2CT
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
|Exposes
|ac_frequency, voltage, power_a, power_b, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_a, energy_b, update_frequency, timestamp_a, timestamp_b, calibration_ac_frequency, calibration_voltage, calibration_power_a, calibration_current_a, calibration_power_b, calibration_current_b
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power factor a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Energy a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Update frequency (numeric)
Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Timestamp a (numeric)
Timestamp at power measure (phase a). Value can be found in the published state on the
timestamp_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Timestamp b (numeric)
Timestamp at power measure (phase b). Value can be found in the published state on the
timestamp_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Calibration ac frequency (numeric)
Calibration AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_ac_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibration voltage (numeric)
Calibration voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_voltage": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibration power a (numeric)
Calibration power A. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_power_a": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibration current a (numeric)
Calibration current A. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_current_a": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibration power b (numeric)
Calibration power B. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_power_b": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibration current b (numeric)
Calibration current B. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_current_b": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1.5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.