Model 2CT Vendor Tuya Description Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp Exposes ac_frequency, voltage, power_a, power_b, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_a, energy_b, update_frequency, timestamp_a, timestamp_b, calibration_ac_frequency, calibration_voltage, calibration_power_a, calibration_current_a, calibration_power_b, calibration_current_b Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the update_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Timestamp at power measure (phase a). Value can be found in the published state on the timestamp_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Timestamp at power measure (phase b). Value can be found in the published state on the timestamp_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Calibration AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_ac_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1.5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Calibration voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_voltage": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1.5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Calibration power A. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_power_a": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1.5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Calibration current A. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_current_a": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1.5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Calibration power B. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_power_b": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1.5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .