eCozy 1TST-EU
|Model
|1TST-EU
|Vendor
|eCozy
|Description
|Smart heating thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand)
|Picture
Notes
Controlling
Get local temperature in degrees Celsius (in the range 0x954d to 0x7fff, i.e. -273.15°C to 327.67 ºC)
{
"local_temperature": ""
}
Get or set offset added to/subtracted from the actual displayed room temperature to NUMBER, in steps of 0.1°C
{
"local_temperature_calibration": "NUMBER" // Possible values: –2.5 to +2.5; leave empty to read
}
Set temperature display mode
{
"temperature_display_mode": "" // Possible values: 0 to set °C or 1 so set °F
}
Get room occupancy. Specifies whether the heated/cooled space is occupied or not. If 1, the space is occupied, else it is unoccupied.
{
"thermostat_occupancy": ""
}
Get or set occupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius.
{
"occupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER" // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}
Get or set unoccupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius
{
"unoccupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER" // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}
Increase or decrease heating setpoint by NUMBER degrees in °C.
{
"setpoint_raise_lower": {
"mode": "0x00", // Possible values: see table below
"amount": "NUMBER" // Possible values: signed 8-bit integer that specifies the amount the setpoint(s) are to be increased (or decreased) by, in steps of 0.1°C
}
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|0x00
|Heat (adjust Heat Setpoint)
|0x01
|Cool (adjust Cool Setpoint)
|0x02
|Both (adjust Heat Setpoint and Cool Setpoint)
Get or set whether the local temperature, outdoor temperature and occupancy are being sensed by internal sensors or remote networked sensors
{
"remote_sensing": "NUMBER" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Bit Number
|Description
|0
|0 – local temperature sensed internally / 1 – local temperature sensed remotely
|1
|0 – outdoor temperature sensed internally / 1 – outdoor temperature sensed remotely
|2
|0 – occupancy sensed internally / 1 – occupancy sensed remotely
Get or set control sequence of operation
{
"control_sequence_of_operation": "VALUE" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Values
|Possible Values of SystemMode
cooling only
|Heat and Emergency are not possible
cooling with reheat
|Heat and Emergency are not possible
heating only
|Cool and precooling are not possible
heating with reheat
|Cool and precooling are not possible
cooling and heating 4-pipes
|All modes are possible
cooling and heating 4-pipes with reheat
|All modes are possible
Get or set system mode
{
"system_mode": "VALUE" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Values
off
auto
cool
heat
emergency heating
precooling
fan_only
dry
sleep
Get running state
{
"running_state": "" // leave empty when reading
}
Possible values:
|Values
off
cool
heat
Valve position / heating demand
{
"pi_heating_demand": 0 // leave empty when reading
}
Will report the valve position or heating amount depending on device. 0=min, 255=max
Get or set weekly schedule
{
"weekly_schedule": {
"TemperatureSetpointHold": "0x00", // 0x00 setpoint hold off or 0x01 on
"TemperatureSetpointHoldDuration": "0xffff", // 0xffff to 0x05a0
"ThermostatProgrammingOperationMode": "00xxxxxx" //see table below
} // leave empty to read
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|0
|0 – Simple/setpoint mode. This mode means the thermostat setpoint is altered only by manual up/down changes at the thermostat or remotely, not by internal schedule programming. / 1 – Schedule programming mode. This enables or disables any programmed weekly schedule configurations. Note: It does not clear or delete previous weekly schedule programming configurations.
|1
|0 - Auto/recovery mode set to OFF / 1 – Auto/recovery mode set to ON
|2
|0 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to OFF / 1 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to ON
Clear weekly schedule
{
"clear_weekly_schedule": ""
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-2.5and the maximum value is
2.5with a step size of
0.1.