Zigbee2MQTT

eCozy 1TST-EU

Model1TST-EU
VendoreCozy
DescriptionSmart heating thermostat
Exposesbattery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), linkquality
PictureeCozy 1TST-EU

Notes

Controlling

Get local temperature in degrees Celsius (in the range 0x954d to 0x7fff, i.e. -273.15°C to 327.67 ºC)

{
    "local_temperature": ""
}

Get or set offset added to/subtracted from the actual displayed room temperature to NUMBER, in steps of 0.1°C

{
    "local_temperature_calibration": "NUMBER"       // Possible values: –2.5 to +2.5; leave empty to read
}

Set temperature display mode

{
    "temperature_display_mode": ""      // Possible values: 0 to set °C or 1 so set °F
}

Get room occupancy. Specifies whether the heated/cooled space is occupied or not. If 1, the space is occupied, else it is unoccupied.

{
    "thermostat_occupancy": ""
}

Get or set occupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius.

{
    "occupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER"       // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to  MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}

Get or set unoccupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius

{
    "unoccupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER"       // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}

Increase or decrease heating setpoint by NUMBER degrees in °C.

{
    "setpoint_raise_lower": {
    "mode": "0x00",       // Possible values: see table below
    "amount": "NUMBER"    // Possible values: signed 8-bit integer that specifies the amount the setpoint(s) are to be increased (or decreased) by, in steps of 0.1°C
    }
}
Attribute ValueDescription
0x00Heat (adjust Heat Setpoint)
0x01Cool (adjust Cool Setpoint)
0x02Both (adjust Heat Setpoint and Cool Setpoint)

Get or set whether the local temperature, outdoor temperature and occupancy are being sensed by internal sensors or remote networked sensors

{
    "remote_sensing": "NUMBER"      // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
Bit NumberDescription
00 – local temperature sensed internally
1 – local temperature sensed remotely
10 – outdoor temperature sensed internally
1 – outdoor temperature sensed remotely
20 – occupancy sensed internally
1 – occupancy sensed remotely

Get or set control sequence of operation

{
    "control_sequence_of_operation": "VALUE"       // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
ValuesPossible Values of SystemMode
cooling onlyHeat and Emergency are not possible
cooling with reheatHeat and Emergency are not possible
heating onlyCool and precooling are not possible
heating with reheatCool and precooling are not possible
cooling and heating 4-pipesAll modes are possible
cooling and heating 4-pipes with reheatAll modes are possible

Get or set system mode

{
    "system_mode": "VALUE"       // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
Values
off
auto
cool
heat
emergency heating
precooling
fan_only
dry
sleep

Get running state

{
    "running_state": ""       // leave empty when reading
}

Possible values:

Values
off
cool
heat

Valve position / heating demand

{
    "pi_heating_demand": 0       // leave empty when reading
}

Will report the valve position or heating amount depending on device. 0=min, 255=max

Get or set weekly schedule

{
    "weekly_schedule": {
    "TemperatureSetpointHold": "0x00",                // 0x00 setpoint hold off or 0x01 on
    "TemperatureSetpointHoldDuration": "0xffff",      // 0xffff to 0x05a0
    "ThermostatProgrammingOperationMode": "00xxxxxx"  //see table below
    }                                                   // leave empty to read
}
Attribute ValueDescription
00 – Simple/setpoint mode. This mode means the thermostat setpoint is altered only by manual up/down changes at the thermostat or remotely, not by internal schedule programming.
1 – Schedule programming mode. This enables or disables any programmed weekly schedule configurations.
Note: It does not clear or delete previous weekly schedule programming configurations.
10 - Auto/recovery mode set to OFF
1 – Auto/recovery mode set to ON
20 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to OFF
1 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to ON

Clear weekly schedule

{
    "clear_weekly_schedule": ""
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.