eCozy 1TST-EU

Model 1TST-EU Vendor eCozy Description Smart heating thermostat Exposes battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), linkquality Picture

Get local temperature in degrees Celsius (in the range 0x954d to 0x7fff, i.e. -273.15°C to 327.67 ºC)

{ "local_temperature" : "" }

Get or set offset added to/subtracted from the actual displayed room temperature to NUMBER, in steps of 0.1°C

{ "local_temperature_calibration" : "NUMBER" }

Set temperature display mode

{ "temperature_display_mode" : "" }

Get room occupancy. Specifies whether the heated/cooled space is occupied or not. If 1, the space is occupied, else it is unoccupied.

{ "thermostat_occupancy" : "" }

Get or set occupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius.

{ "occupied_heating_setpoint" : "NUMBER" }

Get or set unoccupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius

{ "unoccupied_heating_setpoint" : "NUMBER" }

Increase or decrease heating setpoint by NUMBER degrees in °C.

{ "setpoint_raise_lower" : { "mode" : "0x00" , "amount" : "NUMBER" } }

Attribute Value Description 0x00 Heat (adjust Heat Setpoint) 0x01 Cool (adjust Cool Setpoint) 0x02 Both (adjust Heat Setpoint and Cool Setpoint)

Get or set whether the local temperature, outdoor temperature and occupancy are being sensed by internal sensors or remote networked sensors

{ "remote_sensing" : "NUMBER" }

Bit Number Description 0 0 – local temperature sensed internally

1 – local temperature sensed remotely 1 0 – outdoor temperature sensed internally

1 – outdoor temperature sensed remotely 2 0 – occupancy sensed internally

1 – occupancy sensed remotely

Get or set control sequence of operation

{ "control_sequence_of_operation" : "VALUE" }

Values Possible Values of SystemMode cooling only Heat and Emergency are not possible cooling with reheat Heat and Emergency are not possible heating only Cool and precooling are not possible heating with reheat Cool and precooling are not possible cooling and heating 4-pipes All modes are possible cooling and heating 4-pipes with reheat All modes are possible

Get or set system mode

{ "system_mode" : "VALUE" }

Values off auto cool heat emergency heating precooling fan_only dry sleep

Get running state

{ "running_state" : "" }

Possible values:

Values off cool heat

Valve position / heating demand

{ "pi_heating_demand": 0 // leave empty when reading }

Will report the valve position or heating amount depending on device. 0=min, 255=max

Get or set weekly schedule

{ "weekly_schedule" : { "TemperatureSetpointHold" : "0x00" , "TemperatureSetpointHoldDuration" : "0xffff" , "ThermostatProgrammingOperationMode" : "00xxxxxx" } }

Attribute Value Description 0 0 – Simple/setpoint mode. This mode means the thermostat setpoint is altered only by manual up/down changes at the thermostat or remotely, not by internal schedule programming.

1 – Schedule programming mode. This enables or disables any programmed weekly schedule configurations.

Note: It does not clear or delete previous weekly schedule programming configurations. 1 0 - Auto/recovery mode set to OFF

1 – Auto/recovery mode set to ON 2 0 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to OFF

1 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to ON

Clear weekly schedule

{ "clear_weekly_schedule" : "" }

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1 .