eCozy 1TST-EU
|Model
|1TST-EU
|Vendor
|eCozy
|Description
|Smart heating thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Controlling
Get local temperature in degrees Celsius (in the range 0x954d to 0x7fff, i.e. -273.15°C to 327.67 ºC)
{
"local_temperature": ""
}
Get or set offset added to/subtracted from the actual displayed room temperature to NUMBER, in steps of 0.1°C
{
"local_temperature_calibration": "NUMBER" // Possible values: –2.5 to +2.5; leave empty to read
}
Set temperature display mode
{
"temperature_display_mode": "" // Possible values: 0 to set °C or 1 so set °F
}
Get room occupancy. Specifies whether the heated/cooled space is occupied or not. If 1, the space is occupied, else it is unoccupied.
{
"thermostat_occupancy": ""
}
Get or set occupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius.
{
"occupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER" // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}
Get or set unoccupied heating setpoint to NUMBER in degrees Celsius
{
"unoccupied_heating_setpoint": "NUMBER" // Possible values: MinHeatSetpointLimit to MaxHeatSetpointLimit, i.e. 7 to 30 by default; leave empty to read
}
Increase or decrease heating setpoint by NUMBER degrees in °C.
{
"setpoint_raise_lower": {
"mode": "0x00", // Possible values: see table below
"amount": "NUMBER" // Possible values: signed 8-bit integer that specifies the amount the setpoint(s) are to be increased (or decreased) by, in steps of 0.1°C
}
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|0x00
|Heat (adjust Heat Setpoint)
|0x01
|Cool (adjust Cool Setpoint)
|0x02
|Both (adjust Heat Setpoint and Cool Setpoint)
Get or set whether the local temperature, outdoor temperature and occupancy are being sensed by internal sensors or remote networked sensors
{
"remote_sensing": "NUMBER" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Bit Number
|Description
|0
|0 – local temperature sensed internally
1 – local temperature sensed remotely
|1
|0 – outdoor temperature sensed internally
1 – outdoor temperature sensed remotely
|2
|0 – occupancy sensed internally
1 – occupancy sensed remotely
Get or set control sequence of operation
{
"control_sequence_of_operation": "VALUE" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Values
|Possible Values of SystemMode
cooling only
|Heat and Emergency are not possible
cooling with reheat
|Heat and Emergency are not possible
heating only
|Cool and precooling are not possible
heating with reheat
|Cool and precooling are not possible
cooling and heating 4-pipes
|All modes are possible
cooling and heating 4-pipes with reheat
|All modes are possible
Get or set system mode
{
"system_mode": "VALUE" // Possible values: see table below; leave empty to read
}
|Values
off
auto
cool
heat
emergency heating
precooling
fan_only
dry
sleep
Get running state
{
"running_state": "" // leave empty when reading
}
Possible values:
|Values
off
cool
heat
Valve position / heating demand
{
"pi_heating_demand": 0 // leave empty when reading
}
Will report the valve position or heating amount depending on device. 0=min, 255=max
Get or set weekly schedule
{
"weekly_schedule": {
"TemperatureSetpointHold": "0x00", // 0x00 setpoint hold off or 0x01 on
"TemperatureSetpointHoldDuration": "0xffff", // 0xffff to 0x05a0
"ThermostatProgrammingOperationMode": "00xxxxxx" //see table below
} // leave empty to read
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|0
|0 – Simple/setpoint mode. This mode means the thermostat setpoint is altered only by manual up/down changes at the thermostat or remotely, not by internal schedule programming.
1 – Schedule programming mode. This enables or disables any programmed weekly schedule configurations.
Note: It does not clear or delete previous weekly schedule programming configurations.
|1
|0 - Auto/recovery mode set to OFF
1 – Auto/recovery mode set to ON
|2
|0 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to OFF
1 – Economy/EnergyStar mode set to ON
Clear weekly schedule
{
"clear_weekly_schedule": ""
}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.