Legrand 199182
|Model
|199182
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Wired switch without neutral
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, device_mode, led_in_dark, led_if_on, power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Ballast_minimum_level (numeric)
Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_minimum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Ballast_maximum_level (numeric)
Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_maximum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Device_mode (binary)
Allow the device to change brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
dimmer_on device_mode is ON, if
dimmer_off OFF.
Led_in_dark (binary)
Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_in_dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led_if_on (binary)
Enables the LED when the light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_if_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_if_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_if_on is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.