Niko 170-33505/170-34605

Model 170-33505/170-34605 Vendor Niko Description Connected socket outlet Exposes switch (state), power, current, voltage, energy, child_lock, led_enable Picture

To pair the socket outlet to your network, press the button at least 3 times within 6 seconds. Then the socket outlet will be in pairing modus for 5 minutes. The led will be blinking blue.

You can reset the connected socket outlet to its factory settings. A. Press and hold button for +/- 1 seconds B. When led turns blue, release, press and hold the button again C. Led starts blinking, release after 10 blinks D. Wait ultil led turns white

When the child lock is enabled the device cannot have it's state changed, this does not only apply to the physical button but also over MQTT!

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.