Niko 170-33505/170-34605

Model 170-33505/170-34605 Vendor Niko Description Connected socket outlet Exposes switch (state), power, current, voltage, energy, child_lock, led_enable, linkquality Picture

To pair the socket outlet to your network, press the button at least 3 times within 6 seconds. Then the socket outlet will be in pairing modus for 5 minutes. The led will be blinking blue.

# Child Lock

When the child lock is enabled the device cannot have it's state changed, this does not only apply to the physical button but also over MQTT!

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child_lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.