# Namron 1402755

Model 1402755 Vendor Namron Description ZigBee LED dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), effect, power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

Remove the device from previous zigbee network if it has already been added to (see Factory Reset), otherwise pairing will fail. Double Press the reset button to activate the network paring mode (The blue indicator light will be flashing), network pairing mode will last for 15 minutes once limeout repeat this step. The blue indicator will stop flashing and will stay on for 10s once paired.

# Factory Reset

Press and hold reset button for over 5 seconds. The red indicator light will be on for 10s to show the device has been reset.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .