Paul Neuhaus 100.462.31

Model 100.462.31 Vendor Paul Neuhaus Description Q-REMOTE Exposes action, action_group Picture

Before you can pair your Paul Neuhaus remote for Q-Lights you have to reset it / remove it from any network. Pairing process will fail otherwise.

You will need a paper clip or similar tool to reset the remote control.

Turn over the remote (on and off button should always face upwards) Slide on the battery cover on the back of the remote downwards. Above the left battery you will see a small hole. This is where the reset button is located. Push the bent paper clip into the reset opening (hole) and hold down for more than 5 seconds. During this time the led on the front side will blink 4 time. Keep the paper clip pressed! The status LED now will blink 10 times very fast. If this happens you can remove the paper clip (right after the first fast blink).

The remote now is reset and you can continue with the pairing process.

Hold the remote close to the coordinator / router you want it to pair with. Press the on button of the remote for 5 seconds. The LED of the remote will start to blink fast - pairing process is initialized. If the led stops blinking the device should be paired.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , toggle , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , color_temperature_move , color_move , brightness_stop , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , color_loop_set , enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation , recall_* , scene_* .