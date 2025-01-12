Immax 07768L
|Model
|07768L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|NEO Smart rotary knob
|Exposes
|action, action_step_size, action_transition_time, action_rate, battery, operation_mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
saturation_move,
hue_move,
hue_stop,
single,
double,
hold,
rotate_left,
rotate_right.
Action step size (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Action transition time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Action rate (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
command,
event.