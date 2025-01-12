Immax 07768L

Model 07768L Vendor Immax Description NEO Smart rotary knob Exposes action, action_step_size, action_transition_time, action_rate, battery, operation_mode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: toggle , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down , saturation_move , hue_move , hue_stop , single , double , hold , rotate_left , rotate_right .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .