Immax 07573L
|Model
|07573L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|Smart circuit breaker
|Exposes
|linkquality, temperature, temperature_threshold, temperature_breaker, power_threshold, power_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_current_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, switch (state), power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, power, current, voltage, energy
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature threshold (numeric)
High temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
40 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
*C.
Temperature breaker (binary)
High temperature breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON temperature breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power threshold (numeric)
High power threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
26. The unit of this value is
kW.
Power breaker (binary)
High power breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON power breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Over-current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
64. The unit of this value is
A.
Over current breaker (binary)
Over-current breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over current breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Over-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
220 and the maximum value is
265. The unit of this value is
V.
Over voltage breaker (binary)
Over-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Under-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
76 and the maximum value is
240. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage breaker (binary)
Under-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON under voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power outage memory (enum)
Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
restore.
Indicator mode (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
off/on,
on/off,
on.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.