Legrand 067776_inverted
|Model
|067776_inverted
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Netatmo wired shutter switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position)
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.