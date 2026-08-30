Legrand 067776_inverted

Model 067776_inverted Vendor Legrand Description Netatmo wired shutter switch Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red