Legrand 067776_inverted

Model067776_inverted
VendorLegrand
DescriptionNetatmo wired shutter switch
Exposescover (state, position)
PictureLegrand 067776_inverted

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

  • identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect:
  effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
  color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.