Legrand 067776A

Model 067776A Vendor Legrand Description Netatmo wired shutter switch with level control (NLLV) Exposes cover (state, position), action, moving, identify, led_in_dark, led_if_on, calibration_mode Picture

Devices shipped with older firmware may fail to fully pair on first attempt (LED stays blinking green even after Zigbee2MQTT reports successful interview). If this occurs, follow the workaround in #20617, which involves resetting the device, restarting Zigbee2MQTT, and re-pairing. Devices on newer firmware (tested on firmware build 67 and 71 ) pair normally without the workaround. After pairing on older firmware, an OTA update to the latest version is recommended.

To start calibration using Z2M, perform the following steps:

Ensure that the device is fully joined to the Z2M coordinator (green light solid, not flashing)

Use the device's 'Exposes' page in Z2M to set the calibration mode (typically specific_nllv ). If it is already in the desired calibration mode, switch to up_down_stop , wait a few seconds, then switch back.

). If it is already in the desired calibration mode, switch to , wait a few seconds, then switch back. The LED should start flashing orange. Nothing will happen immediately - this is OK. Wait a few minutes, then the device will automatically lower the cover, wait a few minutes, then raise it again (or maybe do some other calibration steps depending upon your setup)

The LED will stop flashing orange once calibration is complete (might take up to 5 minutes total)

You can launch calibration directly from your device by simultaneously pressing the up and down buttons for 7 seconds. The LED starts flashing in orange. The shutter will begin calibrating itself and will open and close a few times (this process takes around 5 minutes to complete). Do not press any button on the product during this calibration procedure.

For mode venetian_bso (orientable sun shades) you need to follow the same special calibration procedure as outlined in Legrand's Home+Control app as follows. Face the shutter you wish to calibrate. LED has to blink orange for this procedure. Duration about 5 minutes. As soon as you set mode venetian_bso via Z2M the device starts blinking orange and you can begin:

Step 1: Hold the down button of your switch and release when the shutter is half open (50% open). If you release a little too early or too late, still go to the next step.

Hold the down button of your switch and release when the shutter is half open (50% open). If you release a little too early or too late, still go to the next step. Step 2: Hold the down button on your switch and release when the shutter is fully closed.

Hold the down button on your switch and release when the shutter is fully closed. Step 3: Now hold the up button of your switch and release when the shutter is fully open.

Now hold the up button of your switch and release when the shutter is fully open. Step 4: Hold the down button on your switch and release when the shutter is fully closed.

Hold the down button on your switch and release when the shutter is fully closed. Step 5: Finally, hold the up button on your switch to open the shutter blades. Release as soon as the blades are fully open.

Your orientable sun shade is now calibrated! Hold the buttons of your switch to control the opening of the blades.

Tilt control: After setting calibration mode to venetian_bso , you may need to restart Zigbee2MQTT for tilt control to show up in the UI.

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices.

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and model numbers for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26A", "0 677 76A" and "0 648 96A".

Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and model numbers for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07A", "7 418 37A" and "7 418 67A".

Recent German and Austrian Models are are branded as Legrand Seano with Netatmo, and model numbers for this device depend on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 656 38", "7 657 38", "7 658 38" and "7 659 38".

There is a variant of this device that is an internal module (i.e. not a switch) with model "0 676 97". It only has two buttons (one for 'setup', the other that will toggle between raising and lowering the cover while that button is held down). Because it does not have separate up and down buttons, it is unknown how to force a calibration on this device (however see the calibration section above for details on how to calibrate using Z2M).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing , stopped .

Indicates if the cover is currently moving. Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"moving": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true moving is ON, if false OFF.

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to identify the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led in dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led if on is ON, if OFF OFF.