# Legrand 067776A

Model 067776A Vendor Legrand Description Netatmo wired shutter switch with level control Exposes cover (state, position), action, led_in_dark, identify, linkquality Picture

You can calibrate your device (to enable position support) by closing the shutter (or opening it if your cover position is inverted) and pressing both the up and down buttons for about 5 seconds until you see a blinking yellow light. The shutter will begin calibrating itself and will open and close a few times (this process takes a few minutes to complete).

# Model number

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26A", "0 677 76A" and "0 648 96A". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07A", "7 418 37A" and "7 418 67A".

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

no_position_support : Set to true when your device only reports position 0, 100 and 50 (in this case your device has an older firmware) (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: moving , identify , ``.

# Led in dark (binary)

Enables the LED when the power socket is turned off, allowing to see it in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led in dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to find the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink .