Legrand 067776A
|Model
|067776A
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Netatmo wired shutter switch with level control
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), action, led_in_dark, identify, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
You can calibrate your device (to enable position support) by closing the shutter (or opening it if your cover position is inverted) and pressing both the up and down buttons for about 5 seconds until you see a blinking yellow light. The shutter will begin calibrating itself and will open and close a few times (this process takes a few minutes to complete).
Model number
Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26A", "0 677 76A" and "0 648 96A". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07A", "7 418 37A" and "7 418 67A".
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
no_position_support: Set to true when your device only reports position 0, 100 and 50 (in this case your device has an older firmware) (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
moving,
identify, ``.
Led in dark (binary)
Enables the LED when the power socket is turned off, allowing to see it in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led in dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Identify (enum)
Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to find the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.