Legrand 067776
|Model
|067776
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Netatmo wired shutter switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), action, identify, led_in_dark, led_if_on, calibration_mode
|Picture
Notes
Calibration
You can calibrate your device to enable position support. Ensure that the device is fully joined to the Z2M coordinator (green light solid, not flashing) Before satarting the calibration fully close (of fully open) your shutter. Use the device's 'Exposes' page in Z2M to set the calibration mode (typically 'temporal'). If it is already in the desired calibration mode, switch to a different calibration mode, wait a few seconds, then switch back. The LED should start flashing orange. Shutter will go into its fully open (or fully closed) position. It is important that when you start calibration device moves to a fully opposite position than the one you set initially before starting the callibration, i.e. if you set it to fully closed then it should fully open now or vice-versa. Once it stops moving nothing will happen while indicator will continue flashing orange - this is OK. You need to perform the following steps to complete the callibration:
- Press and hold down button to bring shutter fully down. Release down button as soon as shutter touches the edges of the window. If you are calibrating this switch for another device, then release down button as soon as motor stops moving.
- Press and hold up button to bring shutter back fully up. Release up button as soon as motor stops moving.
- Press and hold down button to bring shutter fully down again. This time release down button as soon as shutter motor stops moving after bringing shutter fully down.
- Press and hold up button to bring shutter back fully up. Release up button as soon as motor stops moving.
The LED will stop flashing orange once calibration is complete. Note that you all of the operations above may be in reverse order if your shutter goes into fully closed state when you just initiate the calibration. Other types of calibrations may require different sequence of steps.
Model number
Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26", "0 677 76" and "0 648 96". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07", "7 418 37" and "7 418 67".
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify,
open,
close,
stop,
moving,
stopped.
Identify (enum)
Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to identify the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Led in dark (binary)
Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led in dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led if on (binary)
Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_if_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_if_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led if on is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration mode (enum)
Defines the calibration mode of the switch. (Caution: Changing modes requires a recalibration of the shutter switch!). Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up_down_stop,
temporal,
venetian_bso.