# Legrand 067776

Model 067776 Vendor Legrand Description Netatmo wired shutter switch Exposes cover (state, position), led_in_dark, linkquality Picture

# Model number

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26", "0 677 76" and "0 648 96". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07", "7 418 37" and "7 418 67".

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Enables the LED when the power socket is turned off, allowing to see it in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_in_dark is ON, if OFF OFF.