Legrand 067776
|Model
|067776
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Netatmo wired shutter switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), led_in_dark, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Model number
Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26", "0 677 76" and "0 648 96". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07", "7 418 37" and "7 418 67".
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Led_in_dark (binary)
Enables the LED when the power socket is turned off, allowing to see it in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_in_dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.