Legrand 067776

Model 067776 Vendor Legrand Description Netatmo wired shutter switch Exposes cover (state, position), action, identify, led_in_dark, led_if_on, calibration_mode Picture

You can calibrate your device to enable position support. Ensure that the device is fully joined to the Z2M coordinator (green light solid, not flashing) Before satarting the calibration fully close (of fully open) your shutter. Use the device's 'Exposes' page in Z2M to set the calibration mode (typically 'temporal'). If it is already in the desired calibration mode, switch to a different calibration mode, wait a few seconds, then switch back. The LED should start flashing orange. Shutter will go into its fully open (or fully closed) position. It is important that when you start calibration device moves to a fully opposite position than the one you set initially before starting the callibration, i.e. if you set it to fully closed then it should fully open now or vice-versa. Once it stops moving nothing will happen while indicator will continue flashing orange - this is OK. You need to perform the following steps to complete the callibration:

Press and hold down button to bring shutter fully down. Release down button as soon as shutter touches the edges of the window. If you are calibrating this switch for another device, then release down button as soon as motor stops moving. Press and hold up button to bring shutter back fully up. Release up button as soon as motor stops moving. Press and hold down button to bring shutter fully down again. This time release down button as soon as shutter motor stops moving after bringing shutter fully down. Press and hold up button to bring shutter back fully up. Release up button as soon as motor stops moving.

The LED will stop flashing orange once calibration is complete. Note that you all of the operations above may be in reverse order if your shutter goes into fully closed state when you just initiate the calibration. Other types of calibrations may require different sequence of steps.

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 26", "0 677 76" and "0 648 96". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 07", "7 418 37" and "7 418 67".

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: identify , open , close , stop , moving , stopped .

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to identify the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led in dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led if on is ON, if OFF OFF.