Zigbee2MQTT

Legrand 067771

Model067771
VendorLegrand
DescriptionWired switch without neutral
Exposeslight (state, brightness), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, device_mode, led_in_dark, led_if_on, power_on_behavior, linkquality
PictureLegrand 067771

Notes

Model numbers

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

  • French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 21", "0 677 71" and "0 648 91".

  • Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 10", "7 418 40" and "7 418 70".

Other brand names depending on the country:

  • Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius
  • Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories
  • Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast
  • Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico
  • Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia
  • Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia
  • Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium
  • Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa
  • Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium
  • Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

LED configuration

  • permanent_led: enable or disable the permanent blue LED. Values: ON / OFF (default)
  • led_when_on: enables the LED when the light is on. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable permanent LED and enable LED when the lights are on. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "permanent_led": "OFF",
    "led_when_on": "ON"
}

Dimmer

  • dimmer_enabled: enable or disable the dimming functions. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to enable dimming. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "dimmer_enabled": "ON"
}

Identify

Helps to identify the switch using the LED.

  • identify['effect']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • blink3
    • fixed
    • blinkgreen
    • blinkblue

  • identify['color']: only works for blink3 & fixed in effect. Values:

    • default
    • red
    • green
    • blue
    • lightblue
    • yellow
    • pink
    • white

Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the switch. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
  "identify": {
    "effect": "blink3",
    "color": "white"
  }
}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Ballast_minimum_level (numeric)

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254.

Ballast_maximum_level (numeric)

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254.

Device_mode (binary)

Allow the device to change brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals dimmer_on device_mode is ON, if dimmer_off OFF.

Led_in_dark (binary)

Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_in_dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Led_if_on (binary)

Enables the LED when the light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_if_on is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power_on_behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.