# Legrand 067771

Model 067771 Vendor Legrand Description Wired switch without neutral Exposes light (state, brightness), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, device_mode, led_in_dark, led_if_on, power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

# Model numbers

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 21", "0 677 71" and "0 648 91".

Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 10", "7 418 40" and "7 418 70".

Other brand names depending on the country:

Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius

Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast

Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia

Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia

Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium

Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa

Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium

Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

# LED configuration

permanent_led : enable or disable the permanent blue LED. Values: ON / OFF (default)

: enable or disable the permanent blue LED. Values: / (default) led_when_on : enables the LED when the light is on. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable permanent LED and enable LED when the lights are on. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "permanent_led" : "OFF" , "led_when_on" : "ON" }

dimmer_enabled : enable or disable the dimming functions. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to enable dimming. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "dimmer_enabled": "ON" }

Helps to identify the switch using the LED.

identify['effect'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: blink3 fixed blinkgreen blinkblue

identify['color'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: default red green blue lightblue yellow pink white



Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the switch. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "identify" : { "effect" : "blink3" , "color" : "white" } }

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Allow the device to change brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals dimmer_on device_mode is ON, if dimmer_off OFF.

Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_in_dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED when the light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_if_on is ON, if OFF OFF.

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .