Legrand 067771

Model 067771 Vendor Legrand Description Wired switch without neutral Exposes ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, device_mode, led_in_dark, led_if_on, light (state, brightness, level_config), effect, power_on_behavior Picture

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices, for instance:

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 21", "0 677 71" and "0 648 91".

Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 10", "7 418 40" and "7 418 70".

Other brand names depending on the country:

Availability for Céliane™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Russia, Mauritius

Availability for Dooxie™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

Availability for Mosaic™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Ivory Coast

Availability for Living Now™ with Netatmo → Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Israel, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Availability for Valena Allure™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia

Availability for Valena Life™ with Netatmo → Greece, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lituania, Russia

Availability for Valena Next™ with Netatmo → Spain, Belgium

Availability for Arteor™ with Netatmo → Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Lebanon, Mauritius, South Africa

Availability for Plexo™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories, Spain, Belgium

Availability for Modul'Up™ with Netatmo → France and Overseas territories

permanent_led : enable or disable the permanent blue LED. Values: ON / OFF (default)

: enable or disable the permanent blue LED. Values: / (default) led_when_on : enables the LED when the light is on. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to disable permanent LED and enable LED when the lights are on. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "permanent_led" : "OFF" , "led_when_on" : "ON" }

dimmer_enabled : enable or disable the dimming functions. Values: ON / OFF (default)

Example of MQTT message payload to enable dimming. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "dimmer_enabled": "ON" }

Helps to identify the switch using the LED.

identify['effect'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: blink3 fixed blinkgreen blinkblue

identify['color'] : only works for blink3 & fixed in effect . Values: default red green blue lightblue yellow pink white



Example of MQTT message payload to Identify the switch. This should be sent to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "identify" : { "effect" : "blink3" , "color" : "white" } }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Allow the device to change brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": "VALUE"} . If value equals dimmer_on device mode is ON, if dimmer_off OFF.

Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON led in dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON led if on is ON, if OFF OFF.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , level_config .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect .