Legrand 064882

Model 064882 Vendor Legrand Description Cable outlet with pilot wire and consumption measurement Exposes device_mode, pilot_wire_mode, switch (state, state), power, power_apparent, power_on_behavior Picture

Step 1 - Reset the device, press the reset button for 8 seconds (it's the hole on the device). The light will be static red when the reset is complete. Step 2 - Allow join on your coordinator and simple press (not a long press) the reset button. The light blinks green in pairing mode. Troobleshooting: The Legrand bridge shall be power off if you have one. If it is on, the interview will complete with zigbee2MQTT, but the device won't communicate after that.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": "VALUE"} . If value equals pilot_on device mode is ON, if pilot_off OFF.

Controls the target temperature of the heater, with respect to the temperature set on that heater. Possible values: comfort (target temperature = heater set temperature) eco (target temperature = heater set temperature - 3.5°C), frost_protection (target temperature = 7 to 8°C), off (heater stops heating), and the less commonly used comfort_-1 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 1°C), comfort_-2 (target temperature = heater set temperature - 2°C),.. Value can be found in the published state on the pilot_wire_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pilot_wire_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pilot_wire_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: comfort , eco , frost_protection , off , comfort_-1 , comfort_-2 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .