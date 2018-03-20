Datek 0402946

Model 0402946 Vendor Datek Description Zigbee module for ID lock Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, pin_code, door_state, action_source_name, action_user, sound_volume, master_pin_mode, rfid_enable, relock_enabled, lock_mode, service_mode, action Picture

If pairing failed, try the following:

Make sure door are in open state

Press and hold manual lock button and wait for 3 beeps

Keypad in front lights up

Type inn the Master PIN, then *, then 2, then *, then 0 Lock will now reset the Zigbee module and go to pairing mode

To retrieve the state, send a get message to the device topic ( zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get ) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1}} . To set, send a set message to the device topic ( zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set ) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}} . To clear a code, send a set message with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1}}

ID LOCK 150 user manualZigbee module user manual

Product page

How to use device type specific configuration

expose_pin : Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": "VALUE", "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""} .

user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for

(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted , year_day_schedule , week_day_schedule , master , non_access

(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: , , , , user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false

(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: or pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

State of the door. Value can be found in the published state on the door_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , closed , error_jammed , error_forced_open , error_unspecified , undefined .

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: silent_mode , low_volume , high_volume .

Allow Master PIN Unlock. Value can be found in the published state on the master_pin_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"master_pin_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"master_pin_mode": VALUE} . If value equals true master pin mode is ON, if false OFF.

Allow RFID to Unlock. Value can be found in the published state on the rfid_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rfid_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rfid_enable": VALUE} . If value equals true rfid enable is ON, if false OFF.

Allow Auto Re-Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the relock_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relock_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relock_enabled": VALUE} . If value equals true relock enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Lock-Mode of the Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the lock_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lock_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lock_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: auto_off_away_off , auto_on_away_off , auto_off_away_on , auto_on_away_on .

Service Mode of the Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the service_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"service_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"service_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: deactivated , random_pin_1x_use , random_pin_24_hours .