Vimar 02973.B

Model 02973.B Vendor Vimar Description Vimar IoT thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode .