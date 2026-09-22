Custom devices (DiY) ti.router
|Model
|ti.router
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Texas Instruments router
|Exposes
|transmit_power
|Picture
Notes
Firmware
This is a Texas Instruments CC1352P, CC1352P7, CC2652P, CC2652R, CC2652RB or CC2652R7 board flashed with the Z-Stack 3.x.0 router firmware from the Z-Stack-firmware releases (
Z-Stack_3.x.0_router_*). Pick the build for your adapter from the hardware table in the coordinator firmware README; the router zips are named the same way. The SONOFF ZBDongle-P (CC2652P) for example uses
CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_router_*.zip. Boards flashed with this firmware all report the same Zigbee model
ti.router, so Zigbee2MQTT cannot tell them apart. The firmware build is shown as Firmware ID on the device's About page in Zigbee2MQTT (for example
20250403). After flashing a newer build the page keeps showing the old value until you press Interview on that page and reload.
Transmit power
transmit_power requires router firmware 20221102 or newer; on older firmware reading it fails with
UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE. The default is 9 dBm on CC1352P/CC2652P boards such as the ZBDongle-P; the maximum is 20 dBm there and 5 dBm on CC2652R/CC2652RB.
LED
The router firmware provides no LED status indication. If your board's LED is lit, it is a hardware power indicator, and Zigbee2MQTT cannot switch a router's LED off (
disable_led only applies to the coordinator). On the SONOFF ZBDongle-P the red LED is such a power indicator; the firmware's LED pin (DIO_7) is not populated on this dongle, per the Z-Stack-firmware hardware table.
Exposes
Transmit power (numeric)
Transmit power, supported from firmware 20221102. The max for CC1352 is 20 dBm and 5 dBm for CC2652 (any higher value is converted to 5dBm). Value can be found in the published state on the
transmit_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"transmit_power": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transmit_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
dBm.