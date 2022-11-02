Custom devices (DiY) ti.router
|Model
|ti.router
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Texas Instruments router
|Exposes
|transmit_power, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Firmware
This is a Texas Instruments CC1352P-2, CC2652RB or CC2652R flashed with the following firmware: https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/tree/master/router/Z-Stack_3.x.0/bin
Exposes
Transmit_power (numeric)
Transmit power, supported from firmware 20221102. The max for CC1352 is 20 dBm and 5 dBm for CC2652 (any higher value is converted to 5dBm). Value can be found in the published state on the
transmit_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"transmit_power": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transmit_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
dBm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.