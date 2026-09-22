Custom devices (DiY) ti.router

Model ti.router Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Texas Instruments router Exposes transmit_power Picture

This is a Texas Instruments CC1352P, CC1352P7, CC2652P, CC2652R, CC2652RB or CC2652R7 board flashed with the Z-Stack 3.x.0 router firmware from the Z-Stack-firmware releases ( Z-Stack_3.x.0_router_* ). Pick the build for your adapter from the hardware table in the coordinator firmware README; the router zips are named the same way. The SONOFF ZBDongle-P (CC2652P) for example uses CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_router_*.zip . Boards flashed with this firmware all report the same Zigbee model ti.router , so Zigbee2MQTT cannot tell them apart. The firmware build is shown as Firmware ID on the device's About page in Zigbee2MQTT (for example 20250403 ). After flashing a newer build the page keeps showing the old value until you press Interview on that page and reload.

transmit_power requires router firmware 20221102 or newer; on older firmware reading it fails with UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE . The default is 9 dBm on CC1352P/CC2652P boards such as the ZBDongle-P; the maximum is 20 dBm there and 5 dBm on CC2652R/CC2652RB.

The router firmware provides no LED status indication. If your board's LED is lit, it is a hardware power indicator, and Zigbee2MQTT cannot switch a router's LED off ( disable_led only applies to the coordinator). On the SONOFF ZBDongle-P the red LED is such a power indicator; the firmware's LED pin (DIO_7) is not populated on this dongle, per the Z-Stack-firmware hardware table.