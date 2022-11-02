# Custom devices (DiY) ti.router

Model ti.router Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Texas Instruments router Exposes transmit_power, linkquality

This is a Texas Instruments CC1352P-2, CC2652RB or CC2652R flashed with the following firmware: https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/tree/master/router/Z-Stack_3.x.0/bin

Transmit power, supported from firmware 20221102. The max for CC1352 is 20 dBm and 5 dBm for CC2652 (any higher value is converted to 5dBm). Value can be found in the published state on the transmit_power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transmit_power": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transmit_power": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is dBm .