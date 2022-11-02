Custom devices (DiY) ti.router

Zigbee2MQTT

ti.router

Model ti.router
Vendor Custom devices (DiY)
Description Texas Instruments router
Exposestransmit_power, linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) ti.router

Notes

Firmware

This is a Texas Instruments CC1352P-2, CC2652RB or CC2652R flashed with the following firmware: https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/tree/master/router/Z-Stack_3.x.0/bin

Exposes

Transmit_power (numeric)

Transmit power, supported from firmware 20221102. The max for CC1352 is 20 dBm and 5 dBm for CC2652 (any higher value is converted to 5dBm). Value can be found in the published state on the transmit_power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transmit_power": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transmit_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is dBm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.