CTM Lyng mKomfy_Sensor
|Model
|mKomfy_Sensor
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|mKomfy, stove guard
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, temperature, alarm_status, active
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Alarm status (enum)
Alarm status.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
tamper,
high_temperatur,
timer,
battery_alarm,
error,
unknown.
Active (binary)
Stove guard active/inactive (Stove in use). Value can be found in the published state on the
active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true active is ON, if
false OFF.