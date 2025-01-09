iHseno iHsenso_TS0601_human_presence

Model iHsenso_TS0601_human_presence
Vendor iHseno
Description Human presence sensor
Exposes presence, battery, pir_sensitivity, pir_time
PictureiHseno iHsenso_TS0601_human_presence

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Human presence detected. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Pir sensitivity (enum)

PIR sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Pir time (enum)

PIR delay time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 15s, 30s, 60s.